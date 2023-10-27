National Games: Champions of the last five editions

The National Games of India has a very rich history as the first-ever National Games were held way back in 1924 in Lahore. Since then, we had 36 editions of the National Games in total, the last one held in 2022 in the state of Gujarat.

Goa is hosting the 37th edition of the National Games this year from 25 October to 9 November.

The Services team having members of the Armed forces was the most successful team at national games with 4 titles in the last 5 editions of these Games. Andhra Pradesh has the other one in the 2002 National Games.

Here is the List of the Previous Five National Games Leaders:



2002 National Games, Andhra Pradesh: Winner-Andhra Pradesh



The host came out on the top of the medal tally at the 2002 National Games with 93 gold, 17 silver, and 20 bronze Medals. Punjab finished second with 127 medals including 48 gold and Services had the bronze with 47 gold.



These games experienced the presence of many outstanding sportspersons who later served the nation at the highest level like Saina Nehwal and Sania Mirza. 5,887 athletes in 31 disciplines- including roller skating, took part in the games distributed between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.



2007 National Games, Assam: Winner-Services



National Games return to the northeast for the second time in 10 years in the state of Assam. The services team won these games with 142 medals including 59 gold. Manipur took the silver medal with 51 gold and the bronze medal went to the Host Assam with 38 gold.



These games were remembered for their record crowd cheering at the closing ceremony of the games where more than 30,000 people were present.



2011 National Games, Jharkhand: Winner-Services



The top two places of the 2011 National Games in Jharkhand were repetition from the 2007 edition as Services won back-to-back titles with 162 medals and Manipur finished runner-ups with 118 medals. Haryana replaced Assam for the third place with 115 medals whereas the hosts Jharkhand finished fifth with 96 medals.

Maharashtra swimmer Virdhawal Khade who won 12 medals including 8 gold was adjudged the best male athlete while the Delhi swimmer Richa Mishra who won 16 medals including 11 gold was adjudged the best female athlete.



2015 National Games, Kerala: Winner- Services



Services completed the hattrick of title at the 2015 national Games as they topped the medal tally with 159 medals and the host Kerala took the second position with 162 medals. Haryana registered another top-three finish with 107 medals.



Kerala's swimmer Sajan Prakash was the most successful player with 8 medals including 6 gold. Rajina was the second best with 6 medals including 5 gold for Andaman and Nicobar Islands.



2022 National Games, Gujarat: Winner-Services



National Games returned after 7 years of wait but the regular favourites Services again finished at the top of medal tally with 128 medals. Maharashtra finished second with 140 medals but lagged on the gold medal count. Haryana registered another top-three finish with a total of 116 medals.

It will be interesting to see this time if Services can retain the title or they will be challenged by Maharashtra or Haryana.