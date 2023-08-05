PM Modi set to inaugurate 2023 National Games in Goa

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 2023 National Games on October 25, confirmed Goa Sports Minister Govind Gaude in the Assembly on Friday.

The Goa sports minister said that the 2023 National Games will start on 25th October and end on 9th November. He also said that the hosting of the National Games will boost the sports culture in the state.

The state has been trying to host National Games since 2012 and the dream is about to be fulfilled now.

“There should be promotion of sports in the state due to the National Games. We aim to promote sports in the state in the wake of the National Games,” the Sports Minister said.

Gaude said the aim of the government is “not just to create a sportsperson for Goa but he should also play in the national team.” The sports minister assured that the reward money for the medal winners, as promised by the state government, would be released before the Ganesh Chaturthi festival (September).

The state government is set to release Rs 2.54 crore for the associations as a grant and Rs 73 lakh for cash prizes for the medal winners.



Gaude said that the government is willing to allow the village panchayats, clubs, and associations to maintain the grounds in their respective areas.

He also said that the sports associations should play a role in maintaining the existing infrastructure and the state government has fulfilled its commitment of providing grants to the sports associations.

“Some of the associations are not getting the grants as they have failed to provide the utilization certificates,” he said.

The minister also announced that the state will soon have the Goa Youth Board which will oversee the implementation of state youth policy.