National Games: Olympian Fencer Bhavani Devi wins gold, completes hattrick

Olympian fencer Bhavani Devi created history by winning her third gold medal at the ongoing National Games 2022 in the sabre discipline of fencing.

Bhavani Devi completed a rare hat trick of gold medals by defeating Jagmeet Kaur of Punjab.

Jagmeet Kaur who recently won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships in England was no competition to her senior counterpart. Bhavani won the gold medal game with a score line of 15-3.

Bhavani Devi wins GOLD🥇 in Fencing 🤺 for Tamil Nadu after winning the final 15-3 against Jagmeet Kaur of Punjab!#36thNationalGames | @IamBhavaniDevi | @Nat_Games_Guj pic.twitter.com/qbqvquAvkZ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 30, 2022

Talking to the Bridge after her historic win, Bhavani Devi said, "It feels good to win at the National Games. I have been travelling a lot and it was a little hectic for me given the jet lag and climate change but it feels great to complete my hattrick of gold medals."

"My focus after this will be Asian Championships and Asian games. After that World championship is on the way for me. I really like domestic competitions but my focus is on international competitions as they will help me improve my ranking," the olympian explained her future plans.

India's first-ever Olympian fencer flew in from France yesterday, and has been jet-lagged since. Despite that, she attended the opening ceremony, won a 🥇 today and will be travelling to Belgium on Sunday. 🙌#36thNationalGames pic.twitter.com/Q3k1fGys62 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 30, 2022

"There has been a lot of improvement in the competition at the National Games from when I last played. It is really good to see how every fencer is preparing for the international level. I am always there to share my experience with young girls and if we continue like this, India can be a good team at the International level," Bhavani Devi on India's growth in fencing.

Bhavani who has dominated this discipline at National Games won two gold medals before in 2011 and 2015 but both of them were for Kerala as she was training at SAI, Kochi. This is the first time Bhavani Devi has donned the colours of her home state Tamil Nadu.

Back in February 2015, Bhavani Devi beat Punjab's Komalpreet Shukla in the Women's Sabre final in Nedumbassery, a Kochi suburb. Earlier, in Ranchi in 2011, she beat her Kerala team-mate Reetha Puthussery for her maiden gold.