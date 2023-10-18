National Games 2023: New sports added to multi-sporting extravaganza

The 37th edition of the National Games will be held from 25th October to 9th November 2023 in the state of Goa. 28 states, eight union territories and Services will participate in the marquee event.

A total of 46 sports will be part of the National Games, including the two demonstration sports- Gatka and Lagori. Several new sports have been added to the event, such as Sqay, Beach Football, Roll Ball, Sepak Takraw, Kalaripayattu, Pencak Silat, and Mini Golf. Volleyball, meanwhile, has been excluded from the Games. A few sports like Yachting and Taekwondo are making their return after being excluded in the last edition.

Sqay



Sqay is the famous martial art of India and belongs to Jammu & Kashmir. In this form of martial art, a curved single-edged sword with a shield is used while performing. Sqay is one of 43 sports to be included in the National Games 2023.



Beach Football



Beach football also known as Beach Soccer is one of the variants of traditional football, it is played on a sand base rather than a grass field with different dimensions.

The 2023 National Beach Soccer Championship, organised by the All India Football Federation, was the first-ever professional domestic tournament in India. Kerala was the champion of the inaugural edition.

Roll Ball



Roll ball is a game played between two teams and is a unique combination of roller skates, basketball, handball, and throwball. It is played on roller shoes with each team consisting of twelve players, six on the field and six in reserve.

India is one of the most successful teams in this sport internationally, being the four-time champion in the Men's Roll Ball World Cup and two times champion in the Women's World Cup.

Mini Golf



Mini Golf also known as Miniature Golf is an offshoot of the sport of golf focusing solely on the putting aspect of its parent game. The aim of the game is to score the lowest number of points. It is played on courses consisting of a series of holes similar to those of golf, but the courses are characterised by their short length.



Sepak Takraw



Sepak takraw, or Sepaktakraw also called kick volleyball, is a team sport played with a ball made of rattan or synthetic plastic between two teams of two to four players on a court resembling a badminton court.

It is a traditional Game in Southeast Asia but also one of the popular sports in Northeast India. Indian teams have won many medals in this sport internationally, including the bronze medal at the women's regu team at the Asian Games 2023.



Kalaripayattu



Kalaripayattu is an Indian martial art that originated in Kerala. Kalaripayattu is known for its long-standing history in Indian martial arts and is one of the oldest surviving martial arts in the world.

The Indian Kalaripayattu Federation (IKF) in Thiruvananthapuram is one of the primary governing bodies of Kalaripayattu. It is recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of India. It received affiliation as a regional sports federation in 2015.



Pencak Silat



Pencak Silat is another martial art discipline added to the 37th National Games, It is also one of the widely known traditional sports in Indonesia.

It is a full-body form of fighting that includes grappling, throwing, and strikes.

Indian Pencak Silat Federation is the governing body of the sport in the country. It is affiliated to the International Pencak Silat Federation (IPSF).