National Games 2023: Medal Tally, Table, Standings, Overall medals

The 37th edition of the National Games kicked off on 26 October in Goa and the medal events started on the same day. The events are currently underway in five Goan cities - Mapusa, Margao, Panjim, Ponda, and Vasco.

Services has topped the medal tally for the past four editions with Haryana being a consistent feature in the top three and Maharashtra emerging as another worthy contender.

National Games 2023 Medal Tally, Table

Position State/UT/Team Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Maharashtra 11 12 13 36 2 Haryana 10 3 6 19 3 Services 6 5 2 13 4 Karnataka 3 3 3 9 5 Punjab 3 2 5 10

(Last Updated on 28th October 7:00 AM)