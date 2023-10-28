Bg

India at Asian Para Games

India @ Hangzhou

Gold 25
silver 29
Bronze 45
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

National Games

National Games 2023: Medal Tally, Table, Standings, Overall medals

Here is the medal tally of the ongoing 37th National Games 2023 in Goa.

National Games 2023: Medal Tally, Table, Standings, Overall medals
X

37th National Games Goa

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 28 Oct 2023 1:30 AM GMT

The 37th edition of the National Games kicked off on 26 October in Goa and the medal events started on the same day. The events are currently underway in five Goan cities - Mapusa, Margao, Panjim, Ponda, and Vasco.

Services has topped the medal tally for the past four editions with Haryana being a consistent feature in the top three and Maharashtra emerging as another worthy contender.

National Games 2023 Medal Tally, Table

PositionState/UT/TeamGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Maharashtra11121336
2Haryana103619
3Services65213
4Karnataka3339
5Punjab32510

(Last Updated on 28th October 7:00 AM)

National Games
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X