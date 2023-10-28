Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National Games
National Games 2023: Medal Tally, Table, Standings, Overall medals
Here is the medal tally of the ongoing 37th National Games 2023 in Goa.
The 37th edition of the National Games kicked off on 26 October in Goa and the medal events started on the same day. The events are currently underway in five Goan cities - Mapusa, Margao, Panjim, Ponda, and Vasco.
Services has topped the medal tally for the past four editions with Haryana being a consistent feature in the top three and Maharashtra emerging as another worthy contender.
National Games 2023 Medal Tally, Table
|Position
|State/UT/Team
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Maharashtra
|11
|12
|13
|36
|2
|Haryana
|10
|3
|6
|19
|3
|Services
|6
|5
|2
|13
|4
|Karnataka
|3
|3
|3
|9
|5
|Punjab
|3
|2
|5
|10
(Last Updated on 28th October 7:00 AM)
Next Story