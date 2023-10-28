National Games 2023: Maharashtra tops medal tally

In basketball, Kerala women's team beat Karnataka 57-54 to defend their title and win the gold, while Punjab men's team won gold beating defending champions Tamil Nadu 105-103 at the Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim. Punjab had lost to Tamil Nadu in the final of the last edition of the Games.

R. Sreekala was the top scorer for Kerala with 29 points while Sanjana Ramesh led the chart for Karnataka with 21 points in the tightly contested women’s team final. Earlier, Tamil Nadu beat Uttar Pradesh 92-65 to win the bronze medal.

In the men’s final, India international Amjyot Singh’s massive 42-point accumulation helped Punjab edge Tamil Nadu to win the gold. B. Soorya was the leading scorer for Tamil Nadu with 28 points. Delhi beat Services 93-56 to secure the bronze medal, with outstanding performances coming from Indian team Captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi and Joginder Singh.