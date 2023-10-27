National Games 2023: Maharashtra continues their domination in Gymnastics

Sanyukta Kale of Maharashtra and Pranati Nayak of Odisha hogged the limelight in the gymnastic arena by securing their third gold medal each while Maharashtra dominated the Modern Pentathlon medal tally with five gold in the 37th National Games here on Friday.



Rhythmic gymnast Sanyukta Kale bagged her third gold medal and Rahil Pakhle clinched the women’s trampoline gold as Maharashtra continued their domination of the gymnastics events at the Peddem Indoor Sports Complex on Friday.

Sanyukta, who had earlier won the rhythmic team and all-round gold medals, clinched the hoop gold to make it three at the games. Artistic gymnast, Pranati Nayak who won gold in individual all round category yesterday, finished on top of the podium in vaulting table and uneven bars to take her individual tally to three golds.

Later, Yogeshwar Singh of Haryana won his second gold medal of the games winning the Men’s Floor exercise competition. Manipur won two golds in gymnastics while Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh opened their gold medal tally in the sport.

Maharashtra did a clean sweep in Triathle event of Modern Pentathlon winning all five gold medals on offer. Mayank Chaphekar and Dolly Patil won three gold medals each.

At the Campal Sports Village, Nitek Jangid of Rajasthan clinched the first gold for his state in this edition of the National Games with a total lift of 317 kg in the Men’s 81 Kg weightlifting competition. Valluri Ajay Babu of Madhya Pradesh won the silver lifting 312 kg while Abhishek Nipane of Maharashtra won bronze with a total lift of 309 Kg.

In the women’s 71 Kg category, Punjab’s Harijinder Kaur lifted an aggregate weight of 201 Kg on her way to securing the gold medal. Trupti Mane of Maharashtra finished a distant second with a total lift of 190 Kg and Manipur’s P. Umeshwori Devi secured bronze with a total lift of 189 Kg.