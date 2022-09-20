National Games: A look at all the previous winners

The 2022 National Games will kickstart in the western Indian state of Gujarat from the 29th September 2022. Being hosted after 7 years, the event is expected to see more than 7000 athletes from across the country flock down to compete.

The National Games of India were first held almost a century back in the year 1924. However, the National Games in its modern form were held for the first time only in 1985.

Since it was first hosted in 1985 in Delhi, the National Games have been hosted a total of 9 more times - the last one being in Kerala in 2015. Here, we take a look at all the previous winners of the National Games.