Solid Comeback, National Games gold: Kerala stuns Goa in beach football final

Colva Beach, Margao, Goa: It was a partisan crowd of 1200 shouting 'Goa, Goa' at the top of their voice as Kerala was down 2-4 in the second period of the Beach Football final of the National Games 2023 on Wednesday.

Kerala went 3-4 down in the final period and came back to thump four goals and stun the home crowd to clinch the National Games gold.

The two strongest teams in the competition, hosts Goa and Kerala reached the final and it was a show put on by both teams for the crowd that is used to thrilling beach football.

Musheer TKB started the proceedings for Kerala with a goal in the second minute but the hosts replied strongly with the crowd egging them. Goan skipper Pedro Gonsalves scored a hattrick in the space of four minutes giving Goa a lead of 3-1.

Substitute Muhammad Unais pulled one back for Kerala but Goa continued dominating the game.

In the final period when Kerala took the field, Goa had no idea what was waiting for them. Youngster Rohith Yeshudas equalized in the 25th minute to make it 4-4 and then Musheer TKB scored two more goals to make it 6-4 leaving the crowd and team stunned alike.

Richard Cardoz pulled one back for Goa but substitute Ali Akbar scored in the last minute to give the National Games gold medal to Kerala.

Beach Soccer is seeing a huge growth in our country and has the potential to progress into a popular Sport and can also add to the Tourism pull of states that have huge coastlines.



Large number of players can benefit in coastal areas of India.@IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/WLI9d3sGi1 — Kalyan Chaubey (@kalyanchaubey) November 1, 2023

Kerala is the best team in the Country



The man behind Kerala’s resounding success is the coach Sashin Chandran who led the team from the sidelines and motivated the footballers even when Goa took a formidable 4-2 lead in the second period of the game.

"We have beach football culture and that is the reason why we are so good at this game," Sashin told The Bridge after the victory.

"There are 10 out of 14 districts in Kerala where there is beach football culture and there is no dearth of excitement among youngsters to take up this sport and excel," Sashin added further.

Earlier in January, Kerala clinched the inaugural edition of the National Beach Soccer Championships in Surat, Gujarat conducted the by All India Football Federation.

"I have been coaching this side since the 1st Beach Football Nationals conducted by the All India Football Federation in Surat last year. We performed well there and I knew we would do well here," said Sashin.

If you look at this Kerala side, we have some talented players like Suhail, Mohsin, Sreejith, and Roy. I am sure this game will grow massively in the next five years if there are proper grassroots programs,” said Sashin Chandran.

Beach Football made its debut at the 37th National Games and the event saw eight teams participating with the coastal states of Goa, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Odisha along with Delhi, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

While Kerala and Goa won the gold and silver medals, the tiny union territory of Lakshadweep defeated Punjab to clinch the bronze medal.