National Games: Jyothi Yarraji wins gold in 100m hurdles with record-breaking time

Jyothi Yarraji 'broke' her own national record in 100m hurdles after she clocked 12.79 seconds to claim a gold medal at the National Games, but it won't be counted as a NR due to wind assistance.

As per the rules, the acceptable limit of +2m/s wind assistance is required for a national record but the wind assistance at the ongoing National Games is +2.5 m/s.

It seemed Jyothi had become the first ever Indian woman to clock a sub-13 second timing in the 100m hurdles as she improved upon her already existing national record of 13.04 seconds on Tuesday.

This is the second gold medal for Jyothi at the National Games after she clocked 11.51 seconds in the 100m sprint to take her first gold medal.

The 23-year-old hurdler from Andhra Pradesh has broken national records in 100m hurdles three times in past. Previously in May, she bettered the national record thrice in a span of 16 days.

On May 10, 2022, Jyothi Yarraji on her international debut broke Anuradha Biswal's previous record of 13.38 seconds in the women's 100-metre hurdles by clocking a time of 13.23 seconds while competing in the Cyprus International Athletics.

Over the next two weeks, she bettered it twice with a 13.11s gold medal-winning run at the Loughborough International in the UK in May and then cutting it down to 13.04s at the Harry Schulting Games in the Netherlands only four days later.

This would have been the sixth national record broken at the ongoing National Games.

Earlier in the morning, Ram Baboo of Uttar Pradesh broke the national record in 35km race walking with timing of 2:36:34. In Athletics, both the Men's and Women's Pole Vault national records have been improved upon already.