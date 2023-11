National Games 2023: Host Goa win six out of the eight gold medals in Sepak Takraw

Hosts Goa registered their best performance of the Games winning six gold medals in Sepak Takraw to climb up the standings chart where the top three remain unchanged.

Joliya Jinabhai of Gujarat broke the Games record to clinch the gold medal in the Men’s 3000 M while swimmers Nina Venkatesh and Dhinidhi Desinghu of Karnataka extended their 100% win record to claim their fifth gold in the 37th National Games on Friday.



Maharashtra continued to stay on the top of the medal table with a total of 162 medals including 60 golds, 49 silver and 53 bronze. Services Sports Control Board is catching up with the leaders, taking their gold medal tally to 40 after some strong performances in combat sports. Haryana remains in third position with a total of 91 medals including 32 golds, 24 silvers and 35 bronze.

At the Athletics Stadium, Bambolim, Jinabhai finished the race with a timing of 8:37.15 s to break the existing Games record of 8:43.05 s in the name of Shankar Lal Swami, which was set in the last edition. Asian Games medallist Vithya Ramraj of Tamil Nadu won the gold in the Women’s 400 M Hurdles with a timing of 56.88 s while Gujarat’s Dhaval Utekar won the gold in the men’s category with a timing of 51.20 s. Preeti Lamba of Haryana secured the gold in the women’s 3000 M Steeplechase with a timing of 10:19.78 s. In the Men’s Javelin Asian Games silver medallist, Kishore Kumar Jeena had to be satisfied with a bronze. SSCB’s Shivpal Yadav and D.P Manu won gold and silver respectively. Upcoming High jumper, Pooja won the gold in the women’s High Jump with a best jump of 1.80 m.

Javelin Throw Men Medal Winners

Vithya Ramraj dipped ahead of Jisna Mathew at the finish line to give Tamil Nadu the gold in the 4x400 M Mixed Relay event ahead of Kerala to conclude some brilliant action in athletics at the games.



At the Campal Swimming Pool, Karnataka’s young swimming starts Nina Venkatesh and Dhinidhi Desinghu guided their team to gold in the mixed team 4x100 Freestyle Relay. They now have five gold medals each with one more day of competition left. Sajan Prakash of Kerala, Srihari Nataraj of Karnataka, Bhavya Sachdeva and Kushagra Rawat of Delhi each won their third gold medals of the Games on a day where four more games records were broken in the pool. Sagar Bhargava piped state-mate and Paris 2024 Olympics quota winner Sarabjot Singh in a shoot-off, to win the first gold medal in Shooting, at the Mandrem Shooting Range. Sagar, competing in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol for Haryana, held his nerve to shoot a 10.2 in his shoot-off shot, as the India international settled for silver with a weak 9.3. The two Haryanvis were tied at 238.8 at the end of the 24-shot final. Subhash Sihag of the Services won bronze with 217.3. Haryana continued their dominance in the wrestling mat, winning five out of the six gold medals on offer with Uttar Pradesh winning the other gold.

Hosts Goa won six out of the eight gold medals on offer in Sepak Takraw at the Fatorda Multipurpose Hall. Goa men swept all the four gold medals while the women won two golds to go along with one each silver and bronze. Manipur won the other two gold medals in the event.

At the Goa Engineering College, Farmagudi, Olympian Deepika Kumari qualified for the final of the Women’s Recurve event after beating Haryana’s Tamanna 6-4 in the semis. She will face Sangeeta of Haryana who won her semi-final match 6-2 against Gujarat’s Bhagora Vargishkumar.

In the men’s category, giant killer Mukesh Boro who had beaten Olympian Atanu Das in the second round qualified for the finals beating SSCB’s Gora Ho in the shoot off. He will face Uttarakhand’s Kartik Rana who also created an upset in the first round beating Olympian Jayanta Talukdar. Kartik comprehensively beat Bhagwat Singh of Chhattisgarh 7-1 in the semis to book his place in the finals. Important Results: Athletics 400 M Hurdles Men Gold – Dhaval Utekar (Gujarat) – 51.20 s Silver – Nikhil Bharadwaj (SSCB) – 51.50 s Bronze – Vijay Singh Malik (SSCB) – 51.67 s 400 M Hurdles Women Gold – Vithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu) – 56.88 s Silver – Veerpal Kaur (Punjab) – 58.96 s Bronze – Nanhi (Haryana) – 59.02 s

3000 M Steeplechase Men Medal Winners

Gold – Sunil Joliya Jinabhai (Gujarat) – 8:37.15 s (NGR) Silver – Mohd. Noor Hasan (SSCB) – 8:38.77 s Bronze – Prince Raj Sharma (Sikkim) – 8:45.05 s 3000 M Steeplechase Women Gold – Preeti Lamba (Haryana) – 10:19.78 s Silver – Komal Jagadale (Maharashtra) – 10:21.66 s Bronze – Bhagyashree (Gujarat) – 10:30.79 s Javelin Throw Men Gold – Sivpal Singh (SSCB) – 81.17 m Silver – D.P Manu (SSCB) – 80.48 m Bronze – Kishore Kumar Jeena (Odisha) – 78.47 m High Jump Women Gold – Pooja (Haryana) – 1.80 m Silver – Mohur Mukherjee (West Bengal) – 1.74 m Bronze – Angel P. Devasia (Kerala) – 1.74 m 4x400 Mixed Relay Gold – Tamil Nadu – 3:21.26 s (K.Avinash, Sumathira, S.K Kaven, Vithya Ramaraj) Silver – Kerala – 3:21.54 s (P. Abhiram, Gowri Nandana, Rince Joseph, Jisna Mathew) Bronze – Maharashtra – 3:23.20 s (R. Gautham Kamble, Yamuna Ladkat, Rahul Ramesh Kadam, Anushka Dattaray)

Shooting

10 M Air Rifle Men Gold – Sagar Bhargava (Haryana) – 238.8 (Shoot Off: 10.2) Silver – Sarabjot Singh (Haryana) – 238.8 (Shoot Off: 9.3) Bronze – Subhash Sihag (SSCB) – 217.3

Swimming

Men’s 50 M Backstroke Gold – Srihari Nataraj (Karnataka) – 25.77 s Silver – Rishabh Das (Maharashtra) – 26.66 s Bronze – P.S Madhu (SSCB) – 26.73 s Women’s 50 M Backstroke Gold – Ridhima Veerendra Kumar (Karnataka) – 30.21 s Silver – Soubrity Mondal (West Bengal) – 30.59 s Bronze – Sanjana Prabhugaonker (Goa) – 30.80 s Women’s 400 M Freestyle Gold – Bhavya Sachdeva (Delhi) – 4:27.93 s (NGR) Silver – Vritti Agarwal (Telangana) – 4:30.03 s Bronze – Shirin (Karnataka) – 4:34.74 s Men’s 400 M Freestyle Gold – Kushagra Rawat (Delhi) – 3:55.84 s (NGR) Silver – Sajan Prakash (Kerala) – 3:58.13 s Bronze – Aneesh S. Gowda (Karnataka) – 4:00.73 s Women’s 200 M Medley Gold – Manavi Varma (Karnataka) – 2:24.21 s (NGR) Silver – Shrungi Bandekar (Goa) – 2:26.90 s Bronze – Hashika Ramachandra (Karnataka) – 2:28.31 s Men’s 200 M Medley Gold – Sajan Prakash (Kerala) – 2:04.57 s (NGR) Silver – Shoan Ganguly (Karnataka) – 2:05.68 s Bronze – Siva Sridhar (Karnataka) – 2:05.96 s Mixed 4 x 100 M Freestyle Relay Gold – Karnataka – 3:38.24 s (Aneesh S. Gowda, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Nina Venkatesh, Srihari Nataraj) Silver – Maharashtra – 3:42.61 s (Meet Makhija, Avantika Chawan, Rujuta Khade, Virdhawal Khade) Bronze – Delhi – 3:47.73 s (Kushagra Rawat, Bhavya Sachdeva, Kshama Iyer, Vishal Grewal) Wrestling Men’s 65 Kg Freestyle Gold – Sujeet (Haryana) Silver – Rohit (SSCB) Bronze – Mohit Kumar (Haryana), Manoj Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) Men’s 74 Kg Freestyle Gold – Naveen (Haryana) Silver – Sourabh Sehrawat (Delhi) Bronze – Vijay (SSCB), Rohit Prajapati (Madhya Pradesh) Men’s 60 Kg Greco Roman Gold – Saurabh (Uttar Pradesh) Silver – Sumit (Chandigarh) Bronze – Gyanender (SSCB), Sagar Singh (Punjab) Men’s 87 Kg Greco Roman Gold – Sunil Kumar (Haryana) Silver – Neeraj (Delhi) Bronze – Harpreet Singh (Punjab), Sushant (SSCB) Women’s 53 Kg Gold – Pooja (Haryana) Silver – Gursharan Kaur (Punjab) Bronze – Banita Kumar (Himachal Pradesh), Priyanshi (Madhya Pradesh) Women’s 57 Kg Gold – Mansi (Haryana) Silver – Neetu (Chandigarh) Bronze – Swati (Uttar Pradesh), Simran (Delhi) Archery Recurve Women Semi-Finals Sangeeta (Haryana) bt Bhagora Vargishkumar (Gujarat) – 6-2 Deepika Kumari (Jharkhand) bt Tamanna (Haryana) – 6-4 Recurve Men Semi-Finals Kartik Rana (Uttarakhand) bt Bhagwat Singh Porte (Chhattisgarh) – 7-1 Mukesh Boro (Assam) bt Gora Ho (SSCB) – 5-5 (10-8) Cycling Women’s 4 KM Team Pursuit Gold – Manipur – 05:05.870 Silver – Maharashtra – 05:08.432 Bronze – Haryana – 05:18.700 Men’s 4 KM Team Pursuit Gold – SSCB – 04:18.650 Silver – Haryana – 04:21.039 Bronze – Punjab – 04:22.943 Women Sprint Individual Gold – Mayuri Lute (Maharashtra) Silver – Triyasha Paul (Delhi) Bronze – Shweta Gunjal (Maharashtra) Men Sprint Individual Gold – Yanglem Rojit Singh (Manipur) Silver – David Beckham (Andaman & Nicobar Islands) Bronze – Luv Kumar Yadav (Rajasthan) Wushu Men’s Nandao Gold - Sajan Lama (SSCB) – 9.30 points Silver – Ravi Suryavanshi (Uttar Pradesh) – 8.30 points Bronze – Akash Oraon (Jharkhand) – 8.00 points Women’s Nandao Gold – Yorna Rosni (Arunachal Pradesh) – 8.60 points Silver – Saloni Jadhav (Maharashtra) – 8.00 points Bronze – Ritika Ghosh (West Bengal) – 7.80 points Men’s Gunshu Gold – Shashi Kishan Tamang (SSCB) – 9.40 points Silver – Ningthoujam Malemnganba Singh (Manipur) – 9.15 points Bronze – Balwant Singh (Rajasthan) – 8.95 points Women’s Gunshu Gold – Vanshika Namdeo (Madhya Pradesh) – 8.65 points Silver – Priyanka Sajwan (Punjab) – 7.95 points Bronze – N.P Greeshma (Kerala) – 7.60 points

Sepak Takraw

Women’s Quad Final Goa bt Haryana – 2-0 Women’s Doubles Final Goa bt Andhra Pradesh – 2-1 Women’s Team Final Manipur bt Goa – 2-0 Women’s Regu Final Manipur bt Nagaland – 2-0 Men’s Doubles Final Goa bt Kerala – 2-0 Men’s Quad Final Goa bt Delhi – 2-1 Men’s Team Final Goa bt Manipur – 2-1 Men’s Regu Final Goa bt Manipur – 2-0