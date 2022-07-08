Gujarat to host National Games in September

The National Games will finally return to the fore later this year after a six-year gap with the western state of Gujarat all set to host the multi-sport event from 27th September to 10th October 2022. The Chief Minister of the state, Bhupendra Patel, announced the same via a tweet.

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Gujarat will host the National Games from upcoming 27th September to 10th October. I am thankful to the Indian Olympic Association for accepting our proposal," the Chief Minister tweeted.

"Gujarat has developed a strong sporting infrastructure and there is a new wave of excitement regarding sports among the people of the state. We would not leave any stone unturned on making this edition of the National Games, the best ever in history," he added.





ગુજરાત વિશ્વસ્તરીય સ્પોર્ટ્સ ઈન્ફ્રાસ્ટ્રક્ચરથી સુસજ્જ બન્યું છે અને રાજ્યના લોકોમાં સ્પોર્ટ્સ પ્રત્યે એક નવો જ ઉત્સાહ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે, ત્યારે આ વખતની નેશનલ ગેમ્સને અત્યાર સુધીની શ્રેષ્ઠ બનાવવામાં ગુજરાત કોઈ કસર છોડશે નહીં. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) July 8, 2022

The IOA General Secretary, Rajeev Mehta, too confirmed the same via a tweet.

"I am delighted to announce that Gujarat will host National Games from 27th Sept to 10th Oct 2022. I am thankful to IOA for expeditious acceptance of the proposal from Govt of Gujarat. From cm Gujarat," he wrote.

I am delighted to announce that Gujarat will host National Games from 27th Sept to 10th Oct 2022. I am thankful to IOA for expeditious acceptance of the proposal from Govt of Gujarat.

The National Games were last held in the year 2015 by the southern state of Kerala. The 2016 edition of the annual event was supposed to be held in Goa, but it was postponed multiple times until 2020 due to the state's inability to create adequate facilities to host the Games.

The National Games were then further delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, before Gujarat expressed the desire to host the event in 2022.



