37th National Games 2023: All the venues and locations
Here are all the venues and locations where the 37th edition of the National Games will be conducted in Goa.
The 37th edition of the National Games is around the corner and for the first time, the National Games are being held in Goa. The dates of the Games are October 26–November 9.
At 28 locations, over 10,000 participants from all around the nation will compete in over 43 sports categories. Goa was originally scheduled to hold the Games in 2016, however owing to several issues, the event was postponed and eventually took place seven years later.
The National Games 2022 were held in Gujarat. There will be sporting events in Goa's Madgaon, Panjim, Ponda, Vasco, and Mapusa.
Netball, kabaddi, and table tennis will be played at the Campal Indoor Stadium, while rugby and athletics competitions will take place at the Bambolim Athletics Stadium.
The Miramar beach will host beach volleyball, handball, and mini-golf. While rowing and yachting will take place along the Dona Paula beach, certain sporting activities will also take place at the SPM Indoor Stadium in Bambolim. But cycling and golf will take place entirely in New Delhi
37th National Games 2023, Goa: Venue and Location
Vasco
- Tilak Maidan Football Ground
- Chicalim Multi-Purpose Ground
- Chicalim Squash Facility
- Verna - Birla Bypass Airport Road
Ponda
- Ponda Swimming Pool - Indoor - Ground
- Goa Engineering Collage, Farmagudi - Ponda
- Ponda Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium
Panjim
- S.P.M Stadium, Goa University
- Campal Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium
- Campal Open Ground (Campal Sports Village)
- Athletics Stadium, Bambolim
- Miramar Beach, Varca Beach
- Swimming Pool Campal
- Hawai Beach, Dona Paula
- Caranzalem - Miramar Road
Margao
- Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim
- PJN Stadium, Fatorda
- Fatorda Multi-Purpose Hall
- Multi-Purpose Ground, Fatorda
- Colva Beach
Mapusa
- Peddem Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium
- Mendrem Shooting Range
Delhi
- Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, New Delhi
- Golf Club