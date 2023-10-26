Bg

India at Asian Para Games

India @ Hangzhou

Gold 25
silver 29
Bronze 45
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

National Games

37th National Games 2023: All the venues and locations

Here are all the venues and locations where the 37th edition of the National Games will be conducted in Goa.

37th National Games 2023: All the venues and locations
X

37th National Games Goa

By

Shourya Mehta

Published: 26 Oct 2023 11:13 AM GMT

The 37th edition of the National Games is around the corner and for the first time, the National Games are being held in Goa. The dates of the Games are October 26–November 9.

At 28 locations, over 10,000 participants from all around the nation will compete in over 43 sports categories. Goa was originally scheduled to hold the Games in 2016, however owing to several issues, the event was postponed and eventually took place seven years later.

The National Games 2022 were held in Gujarat. There will be sporting events in Goa's Madgaon, Panjim, Ponda, Vasco, and Mapusa.

Netball, kabaddi, and table tennis will be played at the Campal Indoor Stadium, while rugby and athletics competitions will take place at the Bambolim Athletics Stadium.

The Miramar beach will host beach volleyball, handball, and mini-golf. While rowing and yachting will take place along the Dona Paula beach, certain sporting activities will also take place at the SPM Indoor Stadium in Bambolim. But cycling and golf will take place entirely in New Delhi

37th National Games 2023, Goa: Venue and Location

Vasco

  • Tilak Maidan Football Ground
  • Chicalim Multi-Purpose Ground
  • Chicalim Squash Facility
  • Verna - Birla Bypass Airport Road

Ponda

  • Ponda Swimming Pool - Indoor - Ground
  • Goa Engineering Collage, Farmagudi - Ponda
  • Ponda Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium

Panjim

  • S.P.M Stadium, Goa University
  • Campal Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium
  • Campal Open Ground (Campal Sports Village)
  • Athletics Stadium, Bambolim
  • Miramar Beach, Varca Beach
  • Swimming Pool Campal
  • Hawai Beach, Dona Paula
  • Caranzalem - Miramar Road

Margao

  • Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim
  • PJN Stadium, Fatorda
  • Fatorda Multi-Purpose Hall
  • Multi-Purpose Ground, Fatorda
  • Colva Beach

Mapusa

  • Peddem Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium
  • Mendrem Shooting Range

Delhi

  • Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, New Delhi
  • Golf Club
National Games
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X