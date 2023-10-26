37th National Games 2023: All the venues and locations

The 37th edition of the National Games is around the corner and for the first time, the National Games are being held in Goa. The dates of the Games are October 26–November 9.

At 28 locations, over 10,000 participants from all around the nation will compete in over 43 sports categories. Goa was originally scheduled to hold the Games in 2016, however owing to several issues, the event was postponed and eventually took place seven years later.

The National Games 2022 were held in Gujarat. There will be sporting events in Goa's Madgaon, Panjim, Ponda, Vasco, and Mapusa.



Netball, kabaddi, and table tennis will be played at the Campal Indoor Stadium, while rugby and athletics competitions will take place at the Bambolim Athletics Stadium.



The Miramar beach will host beach volleyball, handball, and mini-golf. While rowing and yachting will take place along the Dona Paula beach, certain sporting activities will also take place at the SPM Indoor Stadium in Bambolim. But cycling and golf will take place entirely in New Delhi

37th National Games 2023, Goa: Venue and Location

Vasco

Tilak Maidan Football Ground

Chicalim Multi-Purpose Ground

Chicalim Squash Facility

Verna - Birla Bypass Airport Road

Ponda

Ponda Swimming Pool - Indoor - Ground

Goa Engineering Collage, Farmagudi - Ponda

Ponda Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium

Panjim

S.P.M Stadium, Goa University

Campal Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium

Campal Open Ground (Campal Sports Village)

Athletics Stadium, Bambolim

Miramar Beach, Varca Beach

Swimming Pool Campal

Hawai Beach, Dona Paula

Caranzalem - Miramar Road

Margao

Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim

PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Fatorda Multi-Purpose Hall

Multi-Purpose Ground, Fatorda

Colva Beach

Mapusa

Peddem Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium

Mendrem Shooting Range

Delhi