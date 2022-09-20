National Games: I am excited about my debut and representing Kerala, says Murali Sreeshankar

Making a return after seven years, National Games will feature some of India's best athletes and the majority of them will be making a debut at the multi-sporting event.

One such athlete is commonwealth silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar who will be representing Kerala in the upcoming National Games.

Talking to the media, Murali shared his memories of the National games, "I have great memories from national games. It was a festival in Kerala when it happened last time. Being my debut game, I am more excited. When the last National Games happened in Kerala, I and my friends had a gala time as school kids. We had events every day. I remember the University grounds were jam-packed with people during the Athletics event. I am hoping for a great National Games in Gujarat this time."

"I want to enjoy the games as I am in great shape and my body is feeling good. I have trained well and a good performance at the National Games will help me plan my next season better."

Talking about the competition at National Games, Sreeshankar said, "It won't be a cakewalk for sure. The domestic circuit is highly competitive now and we can't take it lightly. Horizontal jump events are one of highly-anticipated among fans also and I have to be in my best shape. I am avoiding events to stop my craving for food present there and focus on maintaining my shape."



With the National games happening after seven long years, Murali will be taking part in his first multi-sporting event representing Kerala.

"This is the first multi-disciplinary event for me representing Kerala. I am excited to meet all the eminent athletes from my state. It is always a matter of pride of wearing a Kerala jersey. I am looking forward to meeting our Thomas Cup hero HS Prannoy and last time's National Games top performer Sajan Prakash," says an excited Sreeshankar.

Murali Sreeshankar had a good outing at the international level and won his first medal at a multi-sporting event in form of Commonwealth silver. He finished a credible 6th at the Monaco Diamond League.

Reflecting on the season, Sreeshankar shares his learnings, "This season was a great learning experience for me with such a long season as I started in match. With so much travelling, changing weather conditions and everything, it was great learning. I completed with the best in the world and had my breakthrough in terms of the Commonwealth Games silver medal. Going forward in next season, I will try to be more consistent in the international circuit."

"What I learnt from events like Diamond League is that you can enjoy and do well at the competition. Champions like Tentoglou were jumping as if it is a festival, everyone was enjoying and it helps. This is what I will replicate at National Games too, enjoy my time there as it is the celebration of Indian sports," Sreeshankar chuckles.