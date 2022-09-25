Chattisgarh Badminton IC: Priyanshu Rajawat and Tasnim Mir triumph as champions

Thomas Cup gold medallist youngster Priyanshu Rajawat and former junior badminton World No. 1 Tasnim Mir emerged as singles champions at the Chattisgarh International Challenge 2022 after producing emphatic wins.

The fifth-seeded Priyanshu, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, had to battle against veteran Subhankar Dey, seeded fourth, in the men's singles title clash and did so quite comfortably, winning 21-13, 21-11 in a 25-minute blistering one-sided show.

On the other hand, youngster Tasnim Mir had a tougher battle against fellow rising Indian star Samiya Farooqui, the sixth-seed at the tournament and eventually won, 14-21, 21-17, 21-11 in a 62-minute clash to clinch the gold medal.

In the men's doubles, the third-seeded pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Pratheek took down the slightly more experienced duo of Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala and Krishna Prasad Garaga, the second-seeds, in another intense 68-minute clash, before the younger pair won, 17-21, 21-15, 23-21.

In the women's doubles, the Indian pair of Pooja Dandu and Arathi Sunil came up short against the Japanese sixth-seeds Chisato Hoshi and Miyu Takahashi and claimed the runners-up spot, losing 12-21, 21-12, 21-7.