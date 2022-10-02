"Hid tattoo from my mother", Amlan Borgohain dedicates National Games medal to family

Gandhinagar: Exactly one month after breaking the national record for men's 100m sprint, 23-year-old Amlan Borgohain clocked 10.38 seconds at the 100m sprint of the National Games to claim the gold medal.

The athlete from Assam has only one philosophy and that is just to run fast without thinking anything.

Talking to the Bridge about his recent performance at the mega event Amlan said, "It is like a stage show, sometimes people can perform and sometimes they can't. I ran my best and held my posture. I am happy that I could win gold."

"It is a good feeling. I belong to the Northeast and a lot of sprinters are coming up. I am happy that I can inspire youngsters. We have many footballers, weightlifters and boxers and now we are not so bad in athletics either," Amlan chuckles while talking about his home state.



Amlan was training in Reliance High-Performance Centre in Odisha before National Games.

"My training in Bhuvneshwaar helped me a lot as it had everything involved from physio to coaching to the psychologist. I performed well as these guys worked hard in the back end for me. Really grateful for them. I can focus on my work due to the hard work these guys put in," said Amlan about his training regime.

"I don't think about it much. It is the same for everyone, isn't it? In the All-India Railway competition, I ran at 2 PM in similar weather conditions and clocked 10.25 seconds. So, I am experienced in this kind of weather," he smiled discussing the weather conditions.



Amlan Borgohain also took this opportunity to highlight the sacrifices his family had made to help him make a career in athletics and said he was happy he could deliver.



"It is a proud moment for them. My brother took a back seat to help me and sacrificed everything to get me to the national podium."

"You see this," he said, pointing to his arm on which he had tattooed 'maa'. "I was in Orissa and was thinking of my mother and simply went and got this inscribed on myself," he revealed, confirming that he didn't tell his mom before getting it done.



Although the timing he clocked at National games is nowhere close to his personal best of 10.25 seconds which he recorded at the All India Inter Railways Athletics Championships in Raebareli.

Amlan shaved off almost 0.09 seconds from his previous 100m best of 10.34 seconds. The Assam lad broke the record of 10.26 seconds set by Amiya Kumar Mallick more than six years back in 2016.

Amlan also holds the men's 200m national record against his name. He had achieved this feat during the 25th National Federation Cup earlier this year, clocking 20.52 seconds.