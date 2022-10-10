Airline staff misbehave with Srihari Nataraj

Olympian Srihari Nataraj (Karnataka) ended his campaign in the National Games Swimming competition in a blaze of glory, capturing his sixth gold medal with a brilliant show in the men's 100m Freestyle final at the Sardar Patel Aquatics Complex. He won in 50.41 seconds, a new National Games record time.

Srihari accomplished his mission of claiming the two Freestyle sprint gold medals to add to the two Backstroke titles besides anchoring Karnataka relay squads to two gold.

Monday morning, however, the athlete shared a rather unsavoury end to his otherwise glittering campaign at the games held in Gujarat. Nataraj tagged Indigo airlines in his tweet and wrote how the staff misbehaved with him and his teammates.

Dear @IndiGo6E I was returning from the National Games held in Gujarat, and the staff not only behaved badly, but also charged us a hefty amount for excess baggage which was the medals and goodies that we athletes had won. — Srihari Nataraj OLY (@srihari3529) October 10, 2022

Moreover, a huge amount of money was charged from the athletes for baggage which were the medals and gifts which they received from the National Games. While the amount wasn't an issue, according to Srihari, the primary problem was the treatment doled out to the swimmers at the hands of the staff.