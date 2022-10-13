A look at the 2022 National Games in numbers

The 2022 National Games drew to a close on Wednesday after some thrilling action over the last fortnight. Being held after a gap of seven years, the Games in Gujarat saw some of the biggest names in Indian sports like Mirabai Chanu, Hima Das, Atanu Das and others compete for glory.

Here, we take a look at the National Games in numbers.

7000 athletes

Close to 7000 athletes from all over the country competed at the 2022 National Games.

1249 medals

A total of 1249 medals were awarded during the course of the 2022 National Games.

700+ athletes from Gujarat

Hosts Gujarat had the biggest contingent at the Games with more than 700 athletes representing the state

486 bronze medals

A total of 486 bronze medals were awarded during the National Games.

382 gold medals

The number of gold medals awarded at the National Games stood at 382.

381 silver medals

The count of silver medals awarded at the 2022 National Games was lesser than the count of gold medals.

140 medals for Maharashtra

Maharashtra won the most amount of medals with a combined total of 140 podium finishes.

61 gold medals for Services

Services were crowned the champions of 2022 National Games with 61 gold medals against their name.

37 teams

A total of 37 teams - 36 from all the Indian states and union territories and one from the defence forces (Services), competed at the 2022 National Games.

36 sports

A total of 36 different sports were played at the 2022 National Games.

32 teams with medals

A total of 32 teams returned with at least one medal against their name from the National Games.

28 teams with gold medals

A total of 28 teams won at least one gold medal during the duration of the Games.

7 cities

The 2022 National Games were held across seven different cities - Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Delhi.

4 teams with no medals

A total of 4 teams failed to win any medal at the 2022 National Games.

4th consecutive title for Services

This was the fourth consecutive time that Services was named the best team of the National Games.

3 teams with 100+ medals

3 teams - Services, Maharashtra, and Haryana finished with more than 100 medals at the National Games.



2 new sports

A total of two sports - Yogasana and Mallakhamb, were played for the first time in the National Games.