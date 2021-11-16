ISL: "We have a good mix of age and experience in our team," says Mumbai City gaffer Buckingham

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham seemed quite confident ahead of the new season of the Indian Super League. The former Melbourne City FC manager replaced Sergio Lobera after the latter went on for another job inside the City Football Group. While facing the media for the very first time this season, the English gaffer went on to share his views on the challenge ahead, the team, and many more.

Taking the charge from where Lobera left

The English gaffer said that he has followed the team very closely last year and it matched his own philosophy of the game. Speaking on the previous season Des said, "The first thing is to recognize the excellent work Sergio and his team achieved last year, they achieved things this club has never achieved. It's important to highlight some of the good works that had taken place last year and we don't want to throw that away". As he believes, "It's very important what's gone before us". "In terms of the playing style, I watched all of the games last year, and it was an exciting brand of attacking football from Sergio and his team", he added.

First Impression on the Squad



Speaking about his first impression of Indian football and players, the Islanders head coach recalled his time during 2019. When he came to India as the assistant coach of the New Zealand senior team for the Intercontinental Cup. Quizzed about his take on the squad he opined "We have a good mix of ages and experiences, The Indian players we have are very good and I am very happy with that. We have also got some excellent senior players both Indian and foreigners." Developing the Youth On developing youth and youth-oriented setup in MCFC, Buckingham said "I have got a lot of experience in working with the youths. I was excited to watch the U-23 players we have at the club go and perform in the U-23 championship." The MCFC head coach also lauded the Islanders think tank. He said, "I think we had a number of players going out and players coming in as well so there's always change. Very happy with the squad both in terms of replacement and also the young players who have joined us."

"I have got a lot of experience in working with the youths", said Buckingham; (Image Source: MCFC Media)