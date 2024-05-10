ISL: Petr Kratky extends his stay with Cup champions Mumbai City FC

As the dust settles on Mumbai City FC’s triumph in the Indian Super League (ISL) Cup Final against Mohun Bagan SG, the club has announced that head coach Petr Kratky’s contract has been extended by a year till the end of the 2025/26 season.

Hailing from the Czech Republic, the 42-year-old former defender took charge of the Islanders in December 2023, midway through the season, and will look to build on this past season.

Mumbai City FC is Kratky’s first permanent assignment as a head coach, and he has overseen 23 games, winning 16 and drawing three. Under Kratky’s tutelage, the side scaled great heights as they went on to register their highest ever points total in the league phase of the ISL (47 points).

After the dynamic manager steered the ship through some choppy waters in the initial weeks, the Islanders’ juggernaut picked up speed, with the home talent shining through. Since Kratky took over, 23 of 37 - over 62%- of the club’s goals in the ISL were scored by Indians.

Before the defeat to Mohun Bagan SG on the final day of the league, Mumbai City FC had also been on a 9-game unbeaten run. The team also dug deep to fight back from losing positions in both the ISL semi-final and final.

𝗣𝗲𝘁𝗿 𝗞𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗸𝘆 ✍📑



We are delighted to announce that Head Coach Petr Kratky’s contract has been extended by a year, till the end of the 2025/26 season 🤩🩵#PetrExtends #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 @PetrKratky — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) May 10, 2024

Kratky, who had never been to India before, will now set his targets on the upcoming seasons. Speaking on the occasion, Kratky said, “My first season with Mumbai City FC has been fantastic, the team and the whole squad is full of ambitious people, who stick together no matter what happens.It was of course great to finish the season with the ISL Cup, and next season we will come back and look to be stronger, and more consistent in all our processes. There is somegreat footballing talent in India, and I am delighted at the chance to continue to work with them.”



"We are all delighted to extend Petr's contract by a further year till the end of the 2025/26 season. He has been an immensely decisive cog in the wheel since he joined the team, and more than anything, he understands the footballing philosophy and has gone on to build on it as well. With him at the helm, we are confident we will continue to play entertaining and attractive football, much like the other teams under the City Football Group’s umbrella. I would like to wish him the very best," said Mumbai City FC CEO Kandarp Chandra.