Lallianzuala Chhangte becomes first Indian to have multiple 10+ goal seasons

Lallianzuala Chhangte, India's one of finest forwards, bolstered another campaign for his club, Mumbai City FC, using his clinical goal-scoring prowess and touched a feat of scoring a double-digit goal count in multiple seasons of Indian Super League (ISL).

He achieved this feat after an 83rd-minute goal against FC Goa in the second leg of the semifinal at Mumbai Football Arena on Monday. This was Chhangte's tenth goal of the season, marking him as the first Indian footballer to score 10+ goals in a season on multiple occasions.

He is a very crucial member of the dangerous forward line of Mumbai City FC. This is the second consecutive season for Chhangte where he scored 10 goals or more for his club. He also played a vital role in building up the attacks and has a contributed in 16 of mumbai's goals this season.

Admirable April



Chhangte had a magnificent run in April, he played five matches this month and has at least one goal in each of these games. He found the back of the net on six occasions in these five matches and also offered one assist.

He played the whole 450 minutes in these games with a goal conversion rate of more than 50 percent, he has the most number of shots on target (11) for the club in the last five matches. He also has a passing percentage of more than 80% which is a top-notch record for a winger that too in the last few matches of the tournament.

The Clutch Hitter

Chhangte's special ability is to find the goals in pressure situations. He turned many matches from draws to a win or losses to a draw with his neck of finding goals in very crucial moments of the match.

In the first leg of the semi-final, Mumbai City FC was struggling against a solid FC Goa side, they were trailing by two goals at the moment when the match entered the 90th minute of the game. Goan fans were cheering loudly sensing the victory for their team.

But, then came out the magic of Chhangte, who shut down all the noise from the crowd and converted a losing cause into a much important away win. He scored a brace in the final minutes of the match, including a winner in the 6th minute of injury time.

Can Chhangte end this remarkable season with a trophy?

Chhangte will be in action for his final match of the season on 4th April, which will be one of the most crucial matches of the season for him and his club. He will try to increase his goal-scoring chart and add a trophy to the team cabinet.

The reigning League Shield champions, Mumbai City FC could not defend their title this season, losing to Mohun Bagan SG in the final league game. But now, they have a slight chance of redemption as they will face the same opponent in the final of the ISL playoffs.

Mohun Bagan is chasing a treble this season but the in-form Chhangte could be a roadblock to this feat of theirs on 4th April, at their backyard in Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.