ISL: Mumbai City FC all set to miss Vignesh for more than a month

Mumbai City FC left-back Vignesh Dakshinamurthy suffered an ankle injury against FC Goa in their opening match of Indian Super League 2021-22 season which they won convincingly by 3-0.

The challenge came from FC Goa's right back Leander D'Cunha in the 13th minute of the game inside the penalty box. To the frustration of Mumbai City FC players, the referee didn't award the penalty and on top of that Vignesh had to be taken off after not being able to walk properly.

Now Mumbai City FC has officially confirmed the ankle injury of Vignesh and also the number of days he is expected to be out. The official statement reads, "As per clinical examinations and scans, Vignesh has suffered a contusion and a sprain in his ankle, injuring the medial and lateral ligaments. He is expected to miss approximately up to six weeks."

Vignesh was replaced by Mohammad Rakip on the pitch. Rakip is usually a right-back but can play on the left if needed. Mumbai has got experienced Mandar Rao Desai as well in the squad who is expected to start against Hyderabad on 27th.





is Mumbai City FC fans will certainly be hoping that they don't miss Vignesh too much and that he returns as soon as possible as there are a lot of tough games coming one after the other and there's not much time to rest in between.

