Ritwika Sree from Telangana is Asia's youngest to climbed atop Mt Kilimanjaro

Ritwika Sree, a nine year old hailing from Anantapur in Telangana, recently attained the feat of summiting Mount Kilimanjaro. Post achieving this feat, she became the world's second youngest and Asia's youngest individual to summit the mountain.



Mount Kilimanjaro, situated in Tanzania is the world tallest free standing mountain and the highest in Africa as of today. It stands at a total of 5895 metre above sea level and is also a dormant volcano. It attract avid trekkers and mountaineers year round along with being a major tourist hub in Tanzania. Ritwika reached Gilmans Point which was at 5681 metres above sea level during her trek.

Congratulations to Ritwika Sree of Ananthapur for becoming the world's second youngest& Asia's youngest girl to scale Mt Kilimanjaro. You have grabbed the opportunities despite many odds.Keep inspiring @ysjagan #APGovtSupports #AndhraPradeshCM #PowerofGirlChild pic.twitter.com/Xu8LZw8OVz

Congratulatory messages poured in from all overafter the news first surfaced in her district. One of the special messages was from the District Magistrate, Gandham Chandrudu who congratulated her on the feat and was seemingly delighted at the achievement. "Congratulations to Ritwika Sree of Anantapur for becoming the world's second youngest and Asia's youngest girl to scale Mt Kilimanjaro. You have grabbed the opportunities despite many odds. Keep inspiring,".



Ritwika has been trained at the Rock Climbing School situated in Bhongir in her home state, Telangana and is currently a student. An important person throughout her journey in reaching the summit was her father who accompanied her throughout the trek and summited the peak along with her. He is immersed into sports and is a full time cricket coach and sport coordinator.