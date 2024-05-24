Kaamya Karthikeyan, youngest Indian to summit Mt. Everest

A sixteen-year-old student from Navi Mumbai, Kaamya Karthikeyan, has created history by becoming the youngest Indian to scale Mt. Everest.

Kaamya, a student of the Navy Children School in Mumbai, was joined on the expedition by her father, a naval commander, Commander S.Karthikeyan.

The father and daughter duo summited together on Monday.

World's second youngest

The feat also makes Kaamya the second youngest in the world to summit the tallest peak in the world.

The Indian Navy sent out a congratulatory message on social media platform X to the father and daughter pair for achieving this remarkable feat.

"Kaamya has exhibited immense courage & fortitude in summiting the highest peaks in six of the seven continents", they wrote on X.

"Indian Navy wishes young Kaamya the very best in her aspiration to summit the highest peaks of all seven continents, becoming the youngest girl to do so."

What's next

Boyed by her accomplishment, young Kaamya isn't stopping just yet.

She aspires to become the youngest girl to climb the tallest peak in all seven continents.

Next on her radar is Mt. Vinson Massif in Antarctica, which she plans to scale in December this year.