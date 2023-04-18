Indian climber Baljeet Kaur rescued from Mt Annapurna after missing for hours

Record-holding Indian climber Baljeet Kaur was rescued after she went missing above Camp IV on Mt Annapurna today morning confirmed the expedition organizer, Pioneer Expeditions.

First Indian to scale all four 8,000m summits in one climbing season last year, Baljeet Kaur went missing near Camp IV while descending from the summit point.

Baljeet scaled the World’s 10th-highest peak without using supplementary oxygen on Monday and then remained out of the radio contact, said the report by the expedition organizer.

After she sent a radio signal for immediate help, an aerial search team including three helicopters was sent in her search which spotted her descending alone towards Camp IV.

Rumored to have died during her descent in the initial reports, Baljeet was air-lifted from the mountain and brought to the Annapurna base camp. She will be flown back to Kathmandu for a medical examination.

"Baljeet's accomplishment is truly remarkable, and we can't help but admire her strength, courage, and unwavering determination. Her extensive training, preparation, and skills have played an instrumental role in helping her overcome this daunting incident. We applaud her for her outstanding achievement and commend her for being an inspiration to us all," the expedition organizer said in the statement.



Meanwhile, efforts are still underway to recover the body of 10-time Everest summiteer from Northern Ireland and legendary climber Noel Hanna, who breathed his last at Camp IV after he returned from the summit point last night.

Another Indian climber Anurag Maloo went missing after falling from 6,000m into a deep crevasse while descending from Camp IV and his fate is still unknown to the search party.