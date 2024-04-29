Preserving Unity through HST: Exploring Diversity and Togetherness of Northeast India

The fundamental principle of unity is a spotlight that leads nations toward strength, resilience, and growth in a world marked by diversity. India's rich tapestry depicts unity as a living reality that is ingrained in the country's national character and cultural ethos. It has 28 states, each with its unique story and characteristics.



The language used in each state is also different, making it a linguistic mosaic. Yet, the real magic lies in the details - the subtle nuances of dressing sense, the gentle cadence of dialects, and the aromatic tapestry of regional cuisines weave together a vibrant, harmonious tapestry, making India not just a country but a celebration of unity in diversity.

India's dedication towards maintaining and enhancing its unity is exemplified by the Har Shikhar Tiranga (HST) Mission. The HST Mission, which is based on the values of inclusion, patriotism, and solidarity, is a group effort to promote a sense of togetherness and belonging among the various communities that make up the nation.

"Har Shikhar Tiranga" is a tribute to the diverse and united spirit of India, symbolised through heaving our national flag. This mission of HST was aimed to develop a feeling of collective identity among the Indian populace, embodying the spirit of patriotism. This extraordinary and historic mission travelled almost 30,000 kilometres in total for the last year, covering all 28 of our states.

“It turned out to be a journey of unity, patriotism, and adventure,” said Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal, Director of the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS)

Har Shikhar Tiranga (HST) was a unique mountaineering program undertaken by mountaineers from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh. NIMAS academy is an outstanding hub for some of the top adventure sports to learn and practice in the Northeast.

It extends its various adventure sports courses across aero, land and aqua domains, giving compelling opportunities to anyone who loves an adventure and aspires to practice it professionally - namely mountaineering, mountain terrain biking, scuba diving, white water rafting, paragliding and paramotor. The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh launched Mission Har Shikhar Tiranga from NIMAS, Dirang.

Col. Ranveer Singh Jamwal's inspiring leadership ensured to push themselves to the limit, taking on new challenges, and discovering India's breathtaking scenery. With each journey, Colonel Jamwal's love for the mountains grew, proving that he was one of the best climbers in India. His pursuit of hilly expeditions continues till date working as the Director of NIMAS. The journey was divided into three parts based on the diversity of India to extract the raw cultural heritage of each state by interacting with locals.

Trekking through the picturesque landscapes of India's northeastern region, often called the Seven Sisters, is an experience that transcends mere adventure; it is a journey into the heart of India's landscapes.

The journey of the first phase of HST started from the North-Eastern zone of India and the first summit was Mt Gorichen (6488M), Arunachal Pradesh on 16 Oct 2022, which is commonly known as the "Land of the Rising Sun." Here, amidst the towering peaks of the Eastern Himalayas, they encountered the warmth and hospitality of the local tribes, such as the Adi, Galo, Aka, Apatani, Nyishi, Tagins, Bori, and Bokar, who welcomed them into their villages with open arms.

The culture of Arunachal Pradesh is truly varied in the sense that the state has 26 major tribes including sub-tribes. Over 80 per cent of Arunachal Pradesh is covered with thick evergreen forests and it has five major rivers- Kameng, Subansiri, Lohit, Siang and Tirap. There were difficulties while trekking as most of the localities do not have well-established internet facilities and due to the thick forest, there is the chance of facing attacks from different animals. Its upper reaches are just great for adventure tourism.

The Mt. Gorichen region in Arunachal Pradesh, nestled along the China border, embodies a complex interplay of geopolitical, environmental, and cultural factors. Geopolitically, the area is a sensitive hotspot due to territorial disputes between India and China, which have led to occasional tensions and border skirmishes. It creates complexity for the local communities, affecting their daily lives and economic activities.

Additionally, the rugged terrain and harsh climatic conditions pose significant environmental challenges and access to basic amenities difficult. Due to life-challenging issues like crossing deep crevasses and battling extreme weather conditions, no one ever summited Mt. Gorichen (6488M) and the team of HST along with the Colonel was the first who hosted the Indian flag there.

It was time for Nagaland next, the land of vibrant festivals and ancient traditions. The team climbed Mt Saramati (3842M) on 19 Dec 2022, just after the first trek. Trekking through the rugged terrain of this state, the team was enchanted by the Naga tribes, who have preserved their cultural heritage with unwavering pride.

On the other hand, the team tested Naga foods containing spices. Due to geographical changes, they produce several different varieties of chillies in Nagaland. The most notable being Naga Morich and Bhut Jolokia which the team of HST had there as a part of their habitat. The ginger used in the Naga cuisine is different from the common ginger - it is spicy aromatic and helpful in protecting oneself from the ice-cold temperature of December.

One of the primary challenges they faced during the second trek of HST was the lack of reliable navigation tools, particularly in remote areas where the connectivity of Google Maps and Networking was a missing link. While planning the route through Nagaland, mountaineers relied on traditional maps and local knowledge from the local community. However, the absence of accurate predictions of routes made navigation a daunting task, often leading to unexpected detours and delays. Moreover, the unique geography of the Northeast, with its dense forests and mountainous terrain, causes early sunset and animal attacks. The darkness increased hazardous effects, slips and falls in hill areas. On one occasion, the team were racing against time to reach a designated peak within a strict 12-hour window. With each step, they grappled with the lack of clear expectations and the looming possibility of encountering wild animals in the dense undergrowth.

The diversity of Manipur, nestled in the northeastern corner of India, is as captivating as it is complex. At its heart lies the majestic peak of Mt Iso (2994M). On 21 Dec 2022, team HST climbed one of the highest points in the state, standing as a silent sentinel over the breathtaking landscape below.

Despite these challenges, Manipur remains a treasure trove of cultural richness, with a mosaic of tribes. The Mettai and Cokii tribes' clashes have deep cultural and socio-economic implications, leading to loss of lives, displacement of families, and disruptions to daily life. These clashes pose significant challenges to peace-building efforts in the region. To protect the team, armed forces escorted them and helped them to stay safe. From the pulsating beats of the Manipuri classical dance to the intoxicating aroma of traditional cuisines, every aspect of life in Manipur reflects the resilience and spirit of its people.

The expedition of the HST mission took further into the northeastern reaches of India, the team encountered the states of Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Assam, each offering its unique blend of cultural diversity and natural beauty. From Manipur's serene lakes to Assam's tea gardens, every destination left an indelible mark on the mountaineer’s soul, reminding the incredible diversity that defines the Seven Sisters.

After the successful completion of the first three expeditions of the first phase, they scaled Mt Tumjang (1862M), Assam on 23 Dec 2022. Assam is the crossroads of many cultures and global acceptance of people. The inhabitants of the fascinating state of Assam are a blend of several ethnic groups, including Aryan, Indo-Burmese, Indo-Iranian, and Mongoloid. After a protracted period of assimilation, all these races have come together to form the rich and diverse tapestry that is Assamese culture. With a lot of ginger, garlic, and chilli peppers, the meal has a generally mild flavour and is not overly hot. These food habits helped them to stay warm and healthy. While in Assam, the team of mountaineers experienced the natural beauty and unique cuisines as well.

The next successful trek in the Northeast was held on 25 Dec 2022 at Mt Phawngpui (Blue Mountain)(2158M), Mizoram. Numerous national parks, deep forests, hill stations, and tribes can all be found in Mizoram. Mountaineers from all over the world flock to Mizoram to de-stress amid its scenic surroundings and woods.

The second last peak in this zone was held on 28 Dec 2022 at Mt Beltingchhip (916M), Tripura. The unity between different tribal faiths is reflected in Tripura's societal structure. Bengalis make up a large section of the population. Many tourists visit the Ujjwanta Palace Library and the Nilmahal-built palace, two of Tripura's many cultural and historical sites.

Tripura is a state that is a marvel of nature's creation, noted for its hilly landscape and indigenous population. It is recognized for its distinctive hand-loomed textiles, fine art and handicrafts, and colourful festivals. The team visited different historic sites and antiquated temples in Tripura's main draws. Mountaineers find Tripura to be an intriguing destination because of its natural beauty and rich cultural diversity.

The last trek was Shillong Peak (1525M), Meghalaya on 30 Dec 2022. The tribal culture in Meghalaya is rich and distinctive. Vibrant harvest festivals, complete with mass dances performed in traditional dress and music performed by drums, bamboo flutes, and buffalo horns, are a significant aspect of tribal life which was experienced during this trek.

Continuing the expedition, they ventured into the verdant hills of Meghalaya, known as the "Abode of Clouds." Here, they were captivated by the living root bridges of Cherrapunji, ingeniously crafted by the indigenous Khasi tribes using the aerial roots of ficus trees. Trekking through Meghalaya's misty valleys and cascading waterfalls, they were awestruck by its ethereal beauty. Every turn revealed breathtaking grandeur.

The overall experience of the trekking team during HST in India's northeastern region showed they were filled with profound gratitude for the opportunity to explore this hidden gem of our country. Beyond the physical challenges of trekking, it is the people, cultures, and landscapes that have left the most lasting impression on the team. In the embrace of the Seven Sisters, they discovered a world of boundless beauty and untold stories, a tapestry woven from the threads of diversity and unity that make India truly extraordinary.