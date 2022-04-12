Heil, no: Russian karting driver sacked for "Nazi Salute" —WATCH

A 15-year-old Russian karting driver, Artem Severiukhin, has been suspended by his team and is under investigation by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) for allegedly imitating Nazi Salute while standing on a podium.

Severiukhin, who is competing under the Italian flag after FIA's ban on Russian drivers following the Ukraine invasion, could be seen striking his chest twice before extending his right-arm before bursting out in laughter in a video now viral across social-media platforms.

#Russian driver Artyom Severyukhin, competing under the Italian flag at the #European Junior Karting Championship, showed a #Nazi salute at the awards ceremony.



He competing under the #Italian flag because of the sanctions imposed on #Russia. pic.twitter.com/q4wOGHPsvR — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 11, 2022

This incident happened after Artem Severiukhin clinched the first round of European Championship in Portimao, Portugal.

While the FIA said that it has launced an "immediate investigation into the unacceptable conducted of Severiukhin," the youngster was sacked by his team Ward Racing.

"Ward Racing condemns the personal actions of pilot Artem Severiukhin during the award ceremony on 10th April 2022," read the team's statement on Instagram.





Severiukhin, in his defense, maintained that it was not a Nazi gesture.

"Many perceived it to be a Nazi salute, it's not true, I have never supported Nazism and consider it one of the worst crimes against humanity," he said. I know I'm a fool and I'm ready to be punished, but please believe that there was no intention in my actions," the 15-year-old said.



