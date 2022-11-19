WATCH: Jehan Daruvala involved in nasty crash at F2 Abu Dhabi GP

Indian Formula 2 driver Jehan Daruvala was, on Saturday, involved in a nasty crash during the Sprint race of the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The 24-year-old seemed to have lost the control of his car and crashed into the barriers taking Enzo Fittipaldi along with him.

The incident happened right in the first lap of the sprint race at turn 2. Both Daruvala and Fittipaldi escaped the accident without any major injuries. The race was soon red flagged.

Driving for Prema Racing, Jehan Daruvala was in contention to earn a top 3 finish in the 2022 F2 Championship going into the final race in Abu Dhabi. The Indian would hope that the damage to his car is minimal, so that he compete in the Feature Race on Sunday and repeat his heroics from last season.