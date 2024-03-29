TVS Racing announces sponsorship for F2 driver Kush Maini

TVS Racing announced a sponsorship deal with Kush Maini, India's representative in Formula 2 (F2) on Friday.

Renowned for its dominance in two-wheeler motorsport, TVS Racing's support for Kush Maini marks a pivotal step towards fostering motorsports excellence across diverse platforms by the company.



TVS Racing is India’s first factory racing team and the pioneer of the One Make Championship (OMC) in India

TVS Racing has trained and given the opportunity to over 5,000 budding racers to sharpen and showcase their skills as part of their TVS OMC program that consists of four categories in India – Rookie, Women’s, Media, and Expert, and TVS Asia One Make Championship that made its foray in 2022 on International tracks.

From nurturing talent to achieving international acclaim, the brand's unwavering dedication to motorsports has been a cornerstone of its identity.



Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Kush Maini said, "It’s an honour to be supported by TVS, a company that's very prestigious in India. It has been a driving force in pushing young talent from India to the world stage. It makes me proud to see the TVS colours on my car and suit in an elite championship like Formula 2. I am grateful for their support."

Kush Maini, hailing from Bengaluru, India, is an accomplished racing prodigy with an impressive track record. He currently races in FIA Formula 2 and is currently 5th in the championship standings after 3 rounds.

He is also part of the Alpine Academy as a junior driver and Mahindra Racing as a reserve driver for Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Kush is mentored by two-time Formula 1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen.

Having demonstrated exceptional skill and determination throughout his career, Maini has earned accolades and admiration on both national and international circuits. His pursuit of excellence aligns seamlessly with TVS Racing's ethos of relentless performance and continuous innovation.



By sponsoring Kush Maini, TVS Racing aims to contribute to the growth and development of motorsports while showcasing the country's talent on an international platform.