Tricolor KTM gears up for a powerful debut in the Indian Supercross Racing League

For Pradeep Lala, motorsport wasn’t a strategic shift, it was a discovery waiting to happen.

What began as curiosity soon turned into a mission to give Indian riders the best racing experience within its shores. That idea now takes shape as Tricolor KTM, one of the newest and most talked-about teams in the Indian Supercross Racing League.

Built in partnership with KTM Racing, the team brings world-class machinery and a clear philosophy: to compete hard, stay ethical, and create opportunities for Indian talent.

Pradeep, alongside his associate Nilesh Kumar (fondly known as Nelly), welcomed The Bridge with warm smiles and infectious enthusiasm. Nelly has been instrumental in building Tricolor KTM’s foundation, a point Pradeep acknowledges openly.

As the league enters its second season, Tricolor KTM makes its official debut on the grid.

Fusion of global motorsport expertise and Indian talent

Tricolor KTM isn’t just another entrant in the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL). It’s a deliberate fusion of global motorsport expertise and Indian talent.

Partnering with KTM Racing, the team brings world-class dirt bikes to India, matched with a philosophy of ethical racing, rider welfare, and promotion of local talent. The aim is not just to compete, but to build a lasting platform that elevates Indian motocross to international standards.

Pradeep Lala’s journey in motorsports is as unconventional as it is inspiring. With vast experiences in corporate ventures and the real estate industry, leadership has been a trait that he has acquired over the years. “It was a mix of destiny and opportunity. My corporate journey taught me leadership, but motorsports offered a chance to explore something new, learn alongside young talent, and contribute to building a sports platform in India,” he explains.

Tricolor KTM’s lineup is carefully curated, combining international experience with promising Indian riders. The team features seasoned professionals alongside homegrown talent, making it the only ISRL team actively focused on nurturing Indian riders. Alongside two Indian riders - Rugved Barguje and Prajwal Vishwanath, the team also successfully bid for the season’s most expensive rider - Adrien Malaval.

Every bike, every piece of gear, and every backup component is meticulously prepared, ensuring the riders can perform at their peak without compromise.

Dreaming big

The debut season brings a mixture of anticipation and exhilaration.

“The excitement is immense,” Pradeep reveals. “We are focused on building a cohesive team, promoting Indian talent, and creating visibility for the sport. Every rider is prepared, and we’re ensuring safety without compromising on the thrill.”

Safety and ethics, Pradeep emphasizes, are central to the team’s approach. “We want to compete passionately, but always ethically. The team is about courage, integrity, and collaboration, ensuring riders are fully supported on and off the track,” he says.

For young Indians dreaming of entering the sport, his advice is direct and inspiring: “Dream big and dare to participate. The Indian Supercross League challenges both mind and body. Prepare well, be fearless, and engage with the sport. The opportunities in India right now are immense.”

Building a platform for young riders

Season 2 of the ISRL kicks off in Pune on October 25-26, followed by rounds in Hyderabad and Calicut. With KTM’s global expertise backing Tricolor KTM, the team is set to create excitement on the track while nurturing local talent off it.

Pradeep Lala’s vision extends beyond just winning races. It’s about building a platform for young riders, creating a culture of ethical competition, and inspiring a nation to embrace motorsports. “Motorsports is challenging, thrilling, and full of opportunity. We want everyone to be part of this journey,” says Pradeep.

When the gates drop in Pune on October 25-26, a new sound will join the roar of engines and the thunder of fans. It will be the sound of Tricolor KTM, the latest entrant in the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), and a bold symbol of how far motorsport in India has come.

As engines rev and the dust clouds rise, Tricolor KTM will not only race against competitors, but race towards a future where Indian motorsport thrives - one lap at a time.