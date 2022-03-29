Spanish rider Peru Arbulu wins Red Bull Ace of Dirt 2022; India's Shardul Sharma in third spot

The third edition of Red Bull Ace of Dirt, the toughest two-wheel race in the country, which took place on 26th and 27th March 2022 turned out to be a historic event with participation from more than 60 riders including extremely talented international riders. This unique bike race format where different off-road disciplines came together was held at the Big Rock Dirtpark near Bangalore, India's best off-road training facility, conceived by Red Bull Athlete CS Santosh.



66 selected riders, a mix of amateur and professional riders were invited to battle each other on a specially laid course which consisted of Motocross, Dirt track and Enduro elements. This year, besides the increase in the number of riders to 66 from 32 last year, there were a number of new obstacles making the track even more interesting and challenging even for experienced riders.

Action at the Red Bull Ace of Dirt 2022

The track is approximately 1.2km long designed by CS Santosh and his team with the goal to make it as challenging as possible for the competitors. Some of the noteworthy obstacles included the Mud Pie - a steep downhill slope with a puddle of slush at the bottom followed by a steep uphill climb, the Splatter - a near-vertical climb followed by tractor tyres set in staggering sizes and the newly added Wall Ride which is basically a wall placed at a 45-degree angle right next to a bed of rocks, so the rider has to either choose the wall or the rocks. Most of the riders were riding Hero Xpulse 200s or Hero Impulses.



On Day 1, 60 riders in total set out in batches of ten on the track and the five fastest riders in each batch were selected for the mega final of the 2022 Red Bull Ace of Dirt on Day 2. Pavan BK set the fastest time for the day on 26th March with a time of 16 minutes and 20.625 seconds for completing five laps of the course. On Day 2, 36 riders competed across 4 different Heats. Top-16 from the Heats then competed in the final race to claim the title.

Joaquim Rodrigues & Red Bull Athlete CS Santosh with the winners of Red Bull Ace of Dirt 2022



The third edition of Red Bull Ace of Dirt also witnessed, for the first time, the participation of 4 international riders including Sandra Gomez, World Champion in Enduro and Dakar Malle Moto winner Arunaz Gelazninkas giving Indian riders an opportunity to compete and interact with some of the world's best riders.

