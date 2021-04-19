South India Rally postponed to June

The South India Rally scheduled for April 23-25 has been postponed in the wake of fresh restrictions imposed by the government due to rising number of COVID-19 cases, organisers Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) announced on Monday.

The tentative fresh dates for the event, promoted by Champions Yacht Club, and which doubled up as a round of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship, are June 25 to 27.

The South India Rally had attracted a record 70 entries of which 21 were women crews.

South India Rally, scheduled to be held in Chennai from April 23, has been postponed to June. #motorsport @MMSCChennai @FIAaprc pic.twitter.com/YgDiGEPR7D — Santhosh Kumar (@giffy6ty) April 19, 2021

Chairman of the event and MMSC Vice-President Vicky Chandhok said: "Much as the sport is always our priority, we are very concerned about the huge spike in Covid-19 cases in the recent days.



"With an all-time record of 70 entries of which 21 are women competitors the enthusiasm for the sport has also spiked and is at its peak! But after discussions with promoter Vamcy Merla who had put in massive efforts, we decided to postpone the South India Rally keeping in mind the safety and health of those involved in the event."