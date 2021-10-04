Santosh Kumar and Nagarajan win round one of Indian National Regularity Run Championship

Tamil Nadu's Santosh Kumar and co-driver Nagarajan won the first round while Vinay Kumar and navigator Ravi Kumar took the overall honours in the premier class in the second round of JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Regularity Run Championship (South Zone) here.

Favourites and three-time national champion Karthik Maruthi and Sankar Anand of Erode had to be content with a second-place finish and fourth overall as another TN pair, Keerthy Prasad and co-driver Sakthivel did well to bag the overall second spot.

But it was the ladies, Aparna Pathak and Lalitha Gowda from Bengaluru, who maintained average speeds as they not only won the Ladies Class in both the rounds but beat many stalwarts in the process and even won the corporate class in the first round, besides three more podiums.

Mangalore duo Ashwin Pinto and Sandeep D'Silva came back to beat Pruthvi Reddy and co-driver Anoop KV, after losing to the latter, in the first round to become the 'Stars of Karnataka'.