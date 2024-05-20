RPPL and JK Tyre successfully host a thrilling showrun of the Indian Racing Festival in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, India – May 19, 2024: After the resounding success of the first demo show of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) at the picturesque Dal Lake in Srinagar, Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL), India's premier motorsports management enterprise, in collaboration with the biggest promoter of Indian motorsport JK Tyre, recently concluded the highly anticipated IRF Show Run in the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru.

Held right in the heart of the technology hub of the city on KTPO (Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation) Main Road, Whitefield, the event not only delivered on its promise of providing a thrilling spectacle for motorsport enthusiasts but also celebrated the remarkable journey of the Indian Racing League (IRL) and Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC) in elevating motorsport within India.

IRL has emerged as a beacon of innovation and excellence in Indian motorsport. The league embarked on a transformative journey aimed at fostering the talent of Indian youth and showcasing their prowess on the global stage. Last year's edition of the IRL featured 12 Indian drivers and 12 international drivers, including 6 international women participants.

Formula 4 Indian Championship is an FIA-certified championship and has begun to attract young and aspiring drivers from around the world and the country. It has provided the first step of the ladder to Formula 1. It has created an opportunity for young drivers in their single-seater journey and gain Super License points.

IRF's unwavering commitment to advancing motorsport in India has been instrumental in re-shaping the landscape of the sport. With a steadfast ethos centered around nurturing talent, promoting diversity, and delivering unparalleled excitement, IRF has inspired a new generation of racers and enthusiasts across the nation. By introducing innovative formats, fostering strategic partnerships, and providing a platform for emerging talent, IRL has played a pivotal role in putting Indian motorsport on the map.

For the eagerly anticipated show run, Racing Promotions Private Limited curated an exhilarating lineup of vehicles and drivers, set to captivate audiences in Bengaluru. The event was a roaring success, with the crowd going berserk over the captivating, action-packed show. Attendees could look forward to witnessing the awe-inspiring IRL car in action, driven by their city’s talented 23 yrs old Sohil Shah. Joining him on the track was the FIA-Formula 4 (F4) car, piloted by 17 yrs old Bengaluru boy Rishon Rajeev.

The event highlighted JK Tyre’s legacy as the frontrunners in offering fans an exhilarating glimpse into various motorsport categories that the company has helped develop. Spectators were thrilled by captivating drift shows featuring India's drifting champion, Sanam Sekhon from Chandigarh, who performed skillful maneuvers in his Lexus car.

Superbike daredevils from Coimbatore and Bengaluru showcased the seamless synergy between man and machine, while Adrenaline-pumping displays on four wheels were led by India's rally veteran, Hari Singh as the super bikers from Coimbatore and Bengaluru showcased some daredevilry on two-wheels. However, the true showstoppers were the 10-year-old karting prodigies from Delhi, Pune and Mumbai who pushed the limits at breakneck speeds of 120 km/hr, delivering excitement that transcended the tarmac.

Mr. Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman, Racing Promotions Private Limited, said, “Since its inception, RPPL has tirelessly worked to nurture the talent of Indian youth in motorsport. We firmly believe in the prowess and determination of India's young generation to excel in this sport. This showrun serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to expanding the horizons of motorsport in India and preparing our drivers for the global stage. We were thrilled to bring the adrenaline-pumping action of IRF to the vibrant city of Bengaluru, reaffirming our commitment to promoting motorsport excellence in India and delivering unforgettable experiences to fans."

Mr. Srinivasu Allaphan, Director-Sales & Marketing, JK-Tyre & industries, said, “Being at the forefront of promoting and packaging all verticals of motorsport & nurturing talent across the country for over four decades, we at JK Tyre are delighted of our association with RPPL, driving together the future of Indian motorsports forward. The festival not only showcases incredible racing talent but also reflects our passion for innovation, speed, and excellence."



The event was backed by the esteemed sponsor Mobil 1, whose contribution was instrumental in making this showcase possible.



About Racing Promotions Private Limited:



Racing Promotions Private Limited Motorsports is one of the leading formula racing teams and motorsports management enterprises in India. RPPL is the holding company of three racing championships: the Indian Racing League, the Formula Regional Indian Championship, and the Formula 4 Indian Championship.

About JK Tyre Motorsport:



JK Tyre has been promoting motorsport in the country for over four decades. JK Tyre’s National Racing Championship (JKNRC) has groomed some of the country’s most accomplished motorsport talents. The championship which has been running continuously for 27 years has evolved over the year both in terms of technology and participation and today it proudly showcases a national grid, with participants hailing from regions spanning from Jammu to Manipur, and from Thrissur to Guwahati. JK Tyre has been associated with promoting motorsport in the country for four decades now. The company is known for introducing diverse sub-cultures in motorsports such as karting, rallying, racing, drifting, and autocross, among others. JK Tyre's programmes have produced over 90% of the nation's young racers who compete internationally, making them the country's pioneers of motorsports. Over the years, the company has worked towards empowering women to take up motorsport as a career option by introducing various initiatives.