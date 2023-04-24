Arjun Maini scores podium in Italy

Indian driver Arjun Maini and his team Haupt Racing got their first podium in the bronze category of the GT World Challenge Europe here. Bronze category stipulates that there is a requirement of one driver in the bronze, silver and gold category. Arjun was the gold rate driver for Mercedes AMG.

The team got off to an excellent start with Hubert Haupt (the team is named after him) making some places despite multiple yellow flags and safety cars. Sebastian Baud then took over and maintained the momentum going till the end of his stint which was just past the 2-hour mark out of the 3-hour endurance race.

Arjun got into the car for the final hour and came out of the pits in P3 in the bronze class. "It felt really good to be Standing on the Podium with my teammates in Monza on the Opening Round of the Championship. This is also the First Race of the Championship and to get a Podium means a lot to me," said Maini.