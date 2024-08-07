The Global Leader in Obstacle Course Race (OCR) ‘SPARTAN Race’ comes to India as ‘TVS Apache Spartan’

SPARTAN Race, the world's leading obstacle course race series, makes its debut in India as TVS Apache Spartan, marking a historic moment for the country's sports and fitness landscape. Versatile actor, fitness icon, and face of TVS Apache Spartan, Sidharth Malhotra joined the event to announce this significant launch. With a global presence spanning over 250 events across 40 countries and a community of 1.2 million active participants worldwide, Spartan Race embodies a global movement in fitness and endurance sports.

The launch of Spartan Race in India has come at a pivotal moment, coinciding with obstacle racing's recent approval for inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Spartan, as the global leader in OCR, is finally posed to be at the forefront leading this moment with its global footprint of races and millions of participants across the globe. The Spartan ethos of pushing boundaries and embracing challenges perfectly aligns with the TVS Apache brand values of performance, agility, innovation, and relentless spirit. With this collaboration, TVS Apache Series and Spartan is set for an exciting season where athletes will push their limits and inspire a new wave of fitness enthusiasts across the country.

Marking a significant step ahead for India on the global sports and fitness scene, the inaugural season of TVS Apache Spartan will commence this November, for which the registrations are now open. Those interested in being a part of the first-ever TVS Apache Spartan Race in India can now register on their website www.in.spartan.com. Three races will be set in Bangalore, Noida, and Pune which will include a 5 km sprint featuring 20 obstacles, as well as a corporate race aimed at fundraising for Mr. Sunil Gavaskar’s CHAMPS Foundation, supporting former Indian sports personalities in need. The launch will lay the foundation for the future expansion of TVS Apache Spartan to five to seven cities within two years, featuring the 10km and 25 obstacle and 21 km and 30 obstacle races.

Sunil Gavaskar, Chairman – PMG Sports and Trustee of the Champs Foundation commented “For Indians, the introduction of Spartan Race in India with TVS Apache Spartan signifies more than just a new sporting event. It represents a gateway to a global athletic community and a prestigious platform to challenge and enhance personal fitness levels. PMG is proud to bring Spartan Race to India, leveraging our expertise to introduce this transformative experience to the country. We are also thrilled to welcome Sidharth Malhotra as the face of TVS Apache Spartan. His dedication to fitness and active lifestyle perfectly represents the essence of the race. Additionally, we are delighted to have TVS as our title sponsor and value their support in building Spartan in India.”

As India stands at the forefront of a fitness revolution, TVS Apache Spartan will provide an opportunity for participants to set ambitious new fitness benchmarks. It provides a chance to become part of a worldwide movement dedicated to mutual encouragement and support among millions of athletes.

Harshveer Singh Saluja, Regional Director – APAC, Spartan Race Inc. shared his sentiments at the launch of TVS Apache Spartan, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Spartan in India, marking a significant milestone for our brand. Bringing Spartan to India is not just an expansion of our global footprint; it’s an exciting opportunity for us to inspire, motivate, and engage whole new communities across India, while simultaneously providing an unparalleled platform for Indians to challenge themselves, push their limits, and achieve what they might have otherwise once believed was unachievable. Spartan will not only contribute to enhancing the evolving fitness culture reaching fever pitch in India but also will help foster an immense sense of camaraderie and shared purpose among all those who take to one of our three start lines later this year.

This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support and collaboration of our partners, PMG. Their dedication and hard work have been instrumental in making the Spartan Race a reality in India. We extend our deepest gratitude to PMG for their invaluable partnership.”

Siddharth Malhotra, Spartan India ambassador said, "I am excited that Spartan Race is finally here in India, home to exceptional athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Obstacle racing is more than just a physical challenge, it’s also a testament to one’s determination and grit. The arrival of the Spartan Race in India marks a new chapter, offering our athletes a platform to showcase their talent on a global stage. As a fitness enthusiast myself, I am looking forward to seeing the strength and spirit of all the participants."

Vimal Sumbly, Head Premium Business, TVS Motor Company said, “Spartan Race coming to India holds a lot of promise. The Spartan ethos of pushing boundaries and embracing challenges perfectly aligns with the TVS Apache’s brand values of performance, agility, innovation, and relentless spirit. We are excited to support this journey and witness the positive impact it will have on the Indian sports and fitness landscape. Together, we look forward to the inaugural season of TVS Apache Spartan, where participants will challenge themselves, and hopefully inspire a new wave.”

At its core, the Spartan Race is a rigorous test of willpower, camaraderie, and resilience. Each race is meticulously designed to push participants beyond their perceived limits and encourage teamwork. The experience of a Spartan Race offers a platform for individuals to confront their fears, stepping outside their comfort zones to achieve personal growth and a sense of accomplishment at the finish line. Spartan Races are known for their picturesque locations, sophisticated design of their obstacles, and offering a global sporting event experience. With Spartan Race, participants can network with the global athlete community and can race & win at any of their international events. The launch of the India chapter, TVS Apache Spartan aims to integrate Indian athletes into Spartan Race’s global community, fostering a spirit of fitness, teamwork, and achievement.