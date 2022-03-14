Motorsport
Motorsports veteran Musa Sherif completes 300 rallies in 30 years
He was nominated for the Khel Ratna award last year by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs in India
Seven-time National rally champion Musa Sherif achieved a rare feat when he completed 300 rallies without a break in 30 years at the iconic Karnataka 1000 rally, the second round of the delayed Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) for four-wheelers.
Musa, who achieved the milestone on Sunday, was felicitated by Motorsports Journalists Federation for his accomplishment. Musa, 50, who made his debut in two-wheeler rallying as a rider in 1993, moved on to develop as a skilled navigator, switching to four-wheelers in 1995.
The Kasargod rallyist sat with nearly 50 drivers and took part in 69 international rallies. Musa's 300 rallies include both two-wheelers and cars in all formats of the game including TSD with 35 INRC-round victories, and 33 of them with Gaurav Gill.
He was nominated for the Khel Ratna award last year by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs in India (FMSCI). Three-time Asia Pacific Rally (APRC) champion and Arjuna awardee Gill presented the award to Musa.