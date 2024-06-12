Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2024 Begins with 19 races

Chennai: Racing enthusiasts are in for a treat as there is plenty of hot action in store with 19 races scheduled for the first round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2024 at the Madras International Circuit, near here, from June 13 to 16.

This thrilling event has attracted over 100 entries from across India, representing 16 teams, promising four days of revved-up competition.

The spotlight will be on two Pro-Stock classes – 301-400cc Open and 165cc Open – featuring the country’s top riders on TVS, Honda, Yamaha and KTM machines.

🏆 Champions of the Track! 🏎️



Congratulations to the winners of the Meco-FMSCI National Karting Championship Rotax Max Classes 2024, Round 1! 🏁



These talented racers showed incredible skill and determination on the track. pic.twitter.com/uBEqb2eVlA — FMSCI (@fmsci) June 12, 2024

﻿Unleashing Thrills: New categories unlocked



The championship also includes Novice categories for Stock bikes – 165cc (under-23), Girls (165cc), and 301-400cc – which have attracted a sizable number of entries.

This highlights the significant interest in these categories and reflects the overall growing popularity of motorcycling in India.

Also part of the program, the event will showcase two One-Make Championships (OMC) organized by the Madras Motor Sports Club. TVS will present races in the Open, Rookie, Girls, and Media categories, featuring the RR 310 and Apache RTR 200 bikes.

The Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup will display the super-quick NSF 250R machines, and TVS will also have one race for their Electric RTE bikes.

As in the previous years, both TVS and Honda conducted a series of trials across India to shortlist talented young riders for their respective categories.

Based on their performance, select riders have been given the opportunity to compete at the Asian level, underscoring the event's role in nurturing future stars.

Meanwhile, the 301-400cc Novice category has been upgraded to National Championship status after previously being a support event.

In a significant move, the number of races in the National Championship Girls category has been increased from five to ten, with a double-header in each of the five rounds.

This initiative provides a game-changing opportunity for girls, giving them exposure and opportunities comparable to those of men.

MMSC President Ajit Thomas expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, stating, "We are extremely pleased to have received well over 100 entries for the two-wheeler National Racing Championship which will commence this weekend."

"We extend a warm welcome to the competitors, our long-time sponsors MRF Tyres, the manufacturers and the Media for the 2024 season which, we are certain, will dish out its share of wheel-to-wheel racing, given the very competitive grids."

"The Championship has been a stepping stone for aspiring young riders who have competed in international races and won accolades. We are hopeful that the new season will throw up fresh talent," he concluded.

With a packed schedule of 19 races, the opening round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2024 promises to deliver exhilarating action and showcase the best of Indian motorcycle racing talent.