Max Verstappen slams Netflix show for showing fake F1 rivalries in latest season

F1 star Max Verstappen has taken a shot at OTT platform Netflix for making up false narratives and making fellow driver Lando Norris appear a bad guy in the latest series of 'Drive to Survive'.

Talking about the latest season to Gp Fans, Verstappen said, "For me, personally, what I didn't like - it's not even about me - it's about Lando and Daniel [Ricciardo] who are two great guys, they are really nice, but they made it look like Lando was a bit of a dick which he isn't at all."

Max Verstappen on the latest series of Drive to Survive 🗣 pic.twitter.com/46tJBoCjhX — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 25, 2022

Verstappen further added that he thinks F1 fans might know Lando is a great guy but, people who don't follow the sport or racing will dislike him and that is unfair.



Verstappen also said that he was surprised to hear his own voice in the current season. "I watched a few episodes of the last one and I was surprised I suddenly found myself talking in it," he added. He said even though he refused to take part in the show for the latest season, the makers used his voice from the past to still fit him in.

Besides Verstappen, many other F1 drivers too have spoken about the false rivalries shown in the Netflix series 'Drive to Survive'.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has ensured that he will speak to the drivers and Netflix in the coming weeks to address these concerns. Reigning champion Verstappen himself said he is always happy to talk with Domenicali and discuss on how to move forward with Netflix and the series.