F1 racer Lewis Hamilton puts out heartfelt message for India amid COVID crisis

Formula 1 (F1) driver from Great Britain, Lewis Hamilton has put out a consoling message for India amidst the deadly second wave of the covid-19 pandemic which has engulfed the country.



The Mercedes driver uploaded a story on his personal Instagram account which read, "Praying for the beautiful people of India this morning. I know this pandemic is hitting many places around the world. Please stay safe out there."







Lewis Hamilton's message

Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. The 31-year-old has entered in a total of 268 Grand Prix in his career and has finished at the podium a whopping 167 times. Besides, he also has 7 World Championships to his name and has also finished at the pole position 96 times.



In the year 2018, Hamilton had triggered Indians through the statement in which he termed India as a 'poor country'. This had led to a huge backlash for the F1 driver, following which he had to issue a clarification statement.



