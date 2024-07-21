Kush Maini becomes first Indian to win an F2 race at Hungarian Grand Prix

In a historic achievement for Indian motorsport, Kush Maini of Invicta Racing became the first Indian to win an F2 race at the Hungarian Grand Prix Sprint Race on Saturday.

Maini inherited the win after Trident’s Richard Verschoor was disqualified following a technical irregularity.

The FIA reported that a post-race inspection found the plank on Verschoor's car was below the minimum thickness required by the 2024 FIA Formula 2 Technical Regulations, specifically breaching Article 3.4.3.



This disqualification put Maini in the top spot, making him the first Indian to win a Formula 2 race.

The reshuffle also benefited Campos Racing’s Isack Hadjar, who was promoted to third place and earned the point for the fastest lap.

Moreover, DAMS Lucas Oil’s Juan Manuel Correa moved into eighth place, securing the final point.

The race initially saw Verschoor claim victory with a mature performance, despite losing the lead early. He managed to reclaim his position and cross the finish line first, ahead of Maini and Victor Martins from ART Grand Prix.

Maini, who started from the front row, maintained his pace throughout, initially battling with Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who had surged ahead on Soft tyres. As the race progressed, Maini closed the gap on Verschoor, with Martins and others trailing behind.

In the final laps, Verschoor had established a significant lead, which he maintained until the finish. However, the subsequent disqualification reshaped the results, giving Maini a historic win.