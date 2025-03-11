Kush Maini named reserve driver for BWT Alpine; becomes first Indian in F1 since 2012

Kush Maini makes history as he becomes the first Indian driver in Formula 1 since 2012, joining the BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team as their latest reserve driver for the 2025 season.

This makes him the only Alpine F1 reserve driver actively competing in the Formula 2 Championship, where he will be racing for Dams Lucas Oil.

Maini’s announcement marks the end of a 13-year hiatus for an Indian talent to be part of an F1 team.

His role as Formula 1 Reserve and Test driver for the BWT Alpine F1 Team makes him an important asset for the upcoming campaign. To contribute to the team and further his own development and performance, Kush will continue testing the F1 car to gain valuable experience and provide feedback.