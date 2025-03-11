Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Motorsport

Kush Maini named reserve driver for BWT Alpine; becomes first Indian in F1 since 2012

Kush Maini had previously completed four tests for Alpine in the 2024 season.

Kush Maini
X

Kush Maini (Photo credit: Special Arrangement)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 11 March 2025 10:23 AM GMT

Kush Maini makes history as he becomes the first Indian driver in Formula 1 since 2012, joining the BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team as their latest reserve driver for the 2025 season.

This makes him the only Alpine F1 reserve driver actively competing in the Formula 2 Championship, where he will be racing for Dams Lucas Oil.

Maini’s announcement marks the end of a 13-year hiatus for an Indian talent to be part of an F1 team.

His role as Formula 1 Reserve and Test driver for the BWT Alpine F1 Team makes him an important asset for the upcoming campaign. To contribute to the team and further his own development and performance, Kush will continue testing the F1 car to gain valuable experience and provide feedback.

Maini successfully completed four tests with the BWT Alpine F1 Team last season, impressing stakeholders with his performance at each outing. A strong performance this year could make him a potential contender for a full-time seat in 2026.
The young Indian driver had an exceptional Formula 2 season last year where he secured five podium positions, with a standout victory in Hungary, playing a pivotal role in Invicta Racing’s Teams’ Championship victory for the 2024 F2 season.
He also made history in Jeddah by becoming the first Indian driver to claim a pole position in Formula 2.

“We are very happy to announce the expansion of Kush’s role in the Alpine Academy to include Test and Reserve Driver duties for the team this season," said Julian Rouse, Alpine Academy Director.

"Kush has impressed the team across his TPC performances and Formula 2 results whilst we have been working with him and we expect he will continue to do so in 2025. His wider role allows us to further expand our pool of driving talent who can provide support and resource to the whole team during the busy season.”

Adding to his successful 2024 campaign, the development with the BWT Alpine Formula 1 team, has given Indians a lot to look forward to for the upcoming Formula 1 seasons.
"Being a reserve driver for the BWT Alpine F1 Team is an incredible opportunity, and a moment of immense pride for me and my family as it’s been my dream to represent Tricolor in F1," said Maini.
"This is a once in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I’m deeply grateful for the trust the team has placed in me. I’m excited to kickstart 2025 and continue this remarkable journey”, he added.
The last Indian driver to be involved in Formula 1 in any capacity was Narain Karthikeyan.
MotorsportsFormula 1Indian Sports
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick