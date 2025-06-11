I was done: How Kush Maini rekindled F1 ambitions after almost quitting

Last month, when Kush Maini lifted the trophy at Monaco, he became the first Indian to win a Formula 2 race at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The reverse-grid sprint race victory was a first podium finish of the season for the 25-year old.

In what is his third season, Maini has 21 points now and is currently 11th on the standings.

This development is drastic change in fortunes for the young man, who only four-years ago planned to quit the sport.

‘Not in a very good place’

“I was done, really. I was not in a very good place, I didn’t leave the house for a while for sure. Obviously, I didn’t race that year and yeah, it was definitely the lowest moment of my life,” Maini told PTI.

Such was Mani’s situation at the time that he labels the result at Monaco a ‘miracle.’

“But to know where I am now, if you (would) have told me that, (back) then, I would be like, ‘that would have to be a miracle’.

He is a tad bit philosophical in his approach and looks to now see the bright side of things.

“I believe everything happens for a reason, because I’ve come back from that and where I am now, there’s a reason for it and I’m looking forward to finding out what it is,” he says.

Maini is currently the Test and Reserve Driver for the BWT Alpine Formula One Team.

It is a case of ‘so near yet so far’ for the Indian as a lot still has to happen for him to be catapulted to the driving a race in F1.

“I haven’t had the results the last two years to warrant the seat yet, but I know I have the potential to. I know I have the speed to. A lot of things need to click, especially in Formula 2 for it to come together, but I really feel that can (happen) this year.”

All said and done, Maini is mature enough to recognise that he ball is in his court.

“You’re there, you’re in the frame. But in the end, it’s all down to you and how you perform in Formula 2 and that’s my only goal right now,” Maini concluded.