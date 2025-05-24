Kush Maini wins historic F2 sprint race at Monaco GP

Under the shimmering skies of the Côte d’Azur, Kush Maini etched his name into racing history, taking a spectacular win in the Formula 2 Sprint Race on the hallowed streets of Monaco.

With precision, nerve, and unshakable focus, he claimed his first F2 victory of the season and his first podium with Dams Lucas Oil in the most iconic setting in motorsport, making him the first Indian to win at the most prestigious track on the calendar.

Having started from pole, the BWT Alpine F1 team reserve driver showed masterful control and strategic precision throughout the race, capitalising on a strong start and managing pressure with veteran-like maturity. The victory makes him the only Indian driver ever to stand on the top step in Monaco.

Maini qualified P10 for the feature race on Sunday, which made him pole sitter for Saturday’s Sprint Race with the reverse grid system. Having had a solid start at lights out, The Dams driver enjoyed all 30 laps of the race as the race leader.

"P1 and first Indian to win at Monaco. It's a great honor and dream come true really. I want to thank DAMS and everyone who’s supported me . We keep believing," said an emotional Kush after the podium celebration in Monaco.

For what had been a tough start to the 2025 season for the young Indian driver, the Monaco win came at a great time to boost his confidence and his performance at a pivotal time of the season.