Kush Maini records first-ever F2 podium in Australia
Kush Maini earned his first-ever F2 podium during the sprint race at 2023 Australian GP.
Indian driver Kush Maini, on Saturday, earned a third-placed finish at the 2023 F2 Australian Grand Prix sprint race. This was the 22-year-old's first-ever F2 podium.
In a race interrupted by rain, Maini had spun on his way to the grid but regained his composure soon enough to impress. Driving for Campos Racing, the Indian was involved in a intense battle with DAMS Racing's Arthur Leclerc, but eventually prevailed.
Maini had just about missed a podium in his debut Formula 2 race during the Bahrain GP, finishing fourth.
The other Indian in action, Jehan Daruvala finished had a forgettable outing and finished 17th in Australia.
