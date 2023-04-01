Kush Maini records first-ever F2 podium in Australia

Indian driver Kush Maini, on Saturday, earned a third-placed finish at the 2023 F2 Australian Grand Prix sprint race. This was the 22-year-old's first-ever F2 podium.

In a race interrupted by rain, Maini had spun on his way to the grid but regained his composure soon enough to impress. Driving for Campos Racing, the Indian was involved in a intense battle with DAMS Racing's Arthur Leclerc, but eventually prevailed.

Maini had just about missed a podium in his debut Formula 2 race during the Bahrain GP, finishing fourth.

P3 in today’s @Formula2 sprint race! Thank you @CamposRacing for the great car. Looking forward to the feature race 🇮🇳👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/1659pCfrBH — Kush Maini (@kmainiofficial) April 1, 2023





The other Indian in action, Jehan Daruvala finished had a forgettable outing and finished 17th in Australia.