Motorsport

Kush Maini records first-ever F2 podium in Australia

Kush Maini earned his first-ever F2 podium during the sprint race at 2023 Australian GP.

Kush Maini
Kush Maini (kmainiofficial/Twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 1 April 2023 7:09 AM GMT

Indian driver Kush Maini, on Saturday, earned a third-placed finish at the 2023 F2 Australian Grand Prix sprint race. This was the 22-year-old's first-ever F2 podium.

In a race interrupted by rain, Maini had spun on his way to the grid but regained his composure soon enough to impress. Driving for Campos Racing, the Indian was involved in a intense battle with DAMS Racing's Arthur Leclerc, but eventually prevailed.

Maini had just about missed a podium in his debut Formula 2 race during the Bahrain GP, finishing fourth.


The other Indian in action, Jehan Daruvala finished had a forgettable outing and finished 17th in Australia.

