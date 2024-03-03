Kush Maini makes 7th place finish at Bahrain Formula 2 Championship

India’s Kush Maini made a seventh place finish after he started from the back of the grid in the first round of the Bahrain Formula 2 Championship Feature Race on Saturday.

Maini, who trails at the Alpine academy driving for the Invicta team, rallied back after he started last.

Maini won the pole position in the qualifying round but was disqualified because of some technical infringement with his car.

He went on the Prime tyres like the majority of the drivers and ensured that he had a long and consistent stint before changing to the faster soft tyres.

He was the last to pit and fortunately well timed with a safety car and he exited the pits in P11.

With fresh tyres, he made good progress through the field by first passing both the Prema cars driven by Bearman and Antonelli.

This was Maini's second campaign in F2 after making the switch from Campos Racing to Invicta Racing after a rookie season last year.

Last year he also made a maiden podium finish.

Ahead of the Formula 2 Championship Feature Race, Mani appealed to the motosport fans for supporting him.

“Every small message and support coming from a country where racing isn’t the top sport matters. Every small view means a lot to me and I want to tell the fans to keep sending positivity to me – we will fight together and reach the top,” Maini told FanCode in a conversation.