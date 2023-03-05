Kush Maini finishes fourth at F2 Bahrain Grand Prix

Indian driver Kush Maini, on Sunday, finished fourth in the Bahrain Grand Prix to cap off what has been an excellent weekend for him on his Formula 2 debut.

Driving for Campos Racing, Maini remained third behind Theo Pourchaire of ART Grand Prix and team mate Ralph Boschung for a major duration of the race and was in contention for the podium.

The Indian was, however, overtaken in the closing stages of the Grand Prix by Rodin Carlin Racing's Zane Maloney who enjoyed a splendid drive to rise from 18th position on the grid to the podium.

The other Indian in action - MP Motorsports' Jehan Daruvala, had an underwhelming day as he finished outside points in a lowly 17th position.

Earlier, on Saturday, both Jehan Daruvala and Kush Maini had finished in the points during the sprint race. While Daruvala finished sixth in the sprint, Maini finished just behind in the seventh position.