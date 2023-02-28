Joy and sorrow for Hero Motorsports Team at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Hero MotoSports Team Rally had a mixed day at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge with Ross Branch finishing on the podium and Sebastian Buhler crashing out after a mechanical glitch in the stage one, here.

The Botswanian clocked the third fastest time of three hours, three minutes and 12 seconds with his Hero 450 Rally bike to finish behind Pablo Quintanilla and Adrien Van Beveren of the Monster Energy Honda Team on Monday.

"Stage 1 is over and done with, and I had a good day. It was a bit difficult in the morning as I wasn't sure if I was riding fast or slow," the 36-year-old said. "Fortunately, I had a good pace going, the bike was performing really well, and I really enjoyed riding the dunes. Looking forward to a good start in the next stage."

Buhler, on the other hand, had a good start but only to suffer a mechanical issue around the 100-km mark, and had no possibility to get out of the huge dunes. This was the end of the road for the German at ADDC 2023 as per the new rule which does not allow Rally GP riders to restart the race.

"It's sad, but this is racing and anything can happen. I look forward to the next race, and I thank the team for all their good work," Buhler rued. The stage began from Al Dhannah city, taking the riders into a 400 km+ run in the desert in a tough terrain of sands and dunes. of the entire stretch, 242 kms were timed.

The next stage will have a special of 257 kms and another 108 kms in liaisons, on which no assistance from the service crew is allowed.