Jehan Daruvala wins first Formula 2 title in 2022 at Italy's Monza

Prema Racing's Red Bull junior Jehan Daruvala's sensational form on the track carried him on to get his first victory this F2 season as he won the Feature Race in Monza, Italy with a brilliant drive.

With this grand victory, the 23-year-old driver also added a fourth overall career victory in F2 and his very first in the Feature race category. Interestingly, Daruvala had finished on top of the podium in Monza last year as well where he had won the second Sprint race.

On Sunday's F2 Feature race, there was a lot of chaos and saw only 14 cars taking the chequered flag.



Daruvala drove smartly and strategically and took a well-timed pitstop prior to a red flag to put himself in a prime position for the win.

Coming into the Feature Race after finishing on the podium at P3 in the Sprint race on Saturday, Daruvala carried the momentum in his car.

The third-place finish on Saturday's Sprint Race was Jehan's seventh podium finish of the 2022 F2 season.

Jehan Daruvala takes his FOURTH win in Formula 2 🏆



The @redbullracing Academy driver managed to avoid all the chaos and carnage of the Feature Race in his quest for victory 😅#ItalianGP #F2 @DaruvalaJehan pic.twitter.com/0HGbm9ynvX — Formula 2 (@Formula2) September 11, 2022

Following this up, Jehan took things a notch higher by winning the Feature race - his career's very first and capped off a great weekend at Monza with a double podium finish.



The main competition in the Feature race came from Frederik Vesti of ART Grand Prix who Daruvala had to stay ahead of. Although Trident Racing's Richard Verschoor was in the lead, he had to take a mandatory pit stop on Lap 25 and gave Daruvala the lead with 5 laps to go.

Daruvala finished off the race after some smart driving in an attrition-filled race, replete with safety cars and red flags, with Vesti finishing just two seconds behind him and Ayumu Iwasa of DAMS taking the third podium place.