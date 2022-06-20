Jehan Daruvala to test drive McLaren F1 car in Silverstone

In what is a big boost to his racing career, ace Indian driver Jehan Daruvala has been called up to test drive F1 team McLaren's MCL35M. This will be the 23-year-old's first drive in a F1 car.

Jehan, who currently competes for Prema Racing in F2, will be seen testing the MCL35M - the car used by McLaren in 2021, at Silverstone on Tuesday and Wednesday. The same was announced via a tweet by McLaren.

"As part of our Testing Previous Car (TPC) programme, @DaruvalaJehan will test the MCL35M at Silverstone on 21 June and 22 June. Enjoy your first drive in an F1 car, Jehan!" McLaren tweeted.

As part of our Testing Previous Car (TPC) programme, @DaruvalaJehan will test the MCL35M at Silverstone on 21 June and 22 June.



Enjoy your first drive in an F1 car, Jehan! 👊🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rimIYCtE7q — McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 20, 2022

"Super excited and grateful for the opportunity to have my first experience in a Formula 1 car testing with @McLarenF1 this week! A big thank you to the Red Bull Junior Team, my family, my support team, @MumbaiFalcons, McLaren and to everyone who's supported me along the way!" Jehan tweeted on the development.

Super excited and grateful for the opportunity to have my first experience in a Formula 1 car testing with @McLarenF1 this week!😀

A big thank you to the Red Bull Junior Team, my family, my support team, @MumbaiFalcons , McLaren and to everyone who's supported me along the way! pic.twitter.com/JuiQBkYCHU — Jehan Daruvala (@DaruvalaJehan) June 20, 2022

Jehan Daruvala is currently sitting comfortably in third position in F2 Driver's Championships of the ongoing 2022 season. He has so far accumulated a total of 83 points in six races so far.

Joining McLaren as a test driver is a big opportunity for Jehan, especially with the team's ace driver Daniel Ricciardo struggling badly in the ongoing F1 season. Though it's a long shot, a decent drive over the next two days in the MCL35M should hold Daruvala in a good stead to squeeze into F1 at least as a reserve driver for McLaren next season.







